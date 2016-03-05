Grimes Is Working on an Environmentally-Friendly Perfume Campaign with Stella McCartney

On an Instagram post, Claire Boucher (aka Grimes) announced that she is working with fashion designer Stella McCartney on a “new sustainable, environmentally friendly” campaign for a perfume called POP. Stella, like her parents Paul and the late Linda McCartney, is a vegan, a discipline that Boucher has been vocal about following. The announcement also hints at the participation of “other rad game changers.”

In other Grimes news, as previously reported by THUMP, the producer has released a remix for her track “Kill V. Maim” from Mindless Self Indulgence‘s Jimmy Urine. Interestingly, it features a photo of the producer covered in blood. Watch it below.

Grimes’s latest album, Art Angels, was released last year.