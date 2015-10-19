Grimes Shares Cover Art for Her New Album

The ride leading up to Grimes’ new album has been a bit non-linear, but that’s what we like about her in the first place, so we’re okay with it. In her recent Dazed cover story, she said the “more political and less abstract” follow up to her 2012 breakout album, Visions, would be out in October. It’s almost November.

In the years since her last record, Grimes has released a couple great singles, “Go” and “Realiti (Demo).” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she suggests she reworked the latter for potential inclusion on the album “by popular demand,” although she doesn’t really like the song, or any of her singles for that matter. She also said the record would be inspired by “bro-art.” So basically, we have no idea what it will sound like.

But today, we’ve got really exciting news. Claire Boucher took to Twitter to announce that “music and video” from Art Angels will be out next week. She also shared the anime-inspired album artwork, which she designed. You can see that above, and read the original tweet here.



