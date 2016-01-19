Grimes Shares Electrifyingly Rebellious New Video For “Kill v. Maim”

While it’s more or less guaranteed that any Grimes video will be intriguing—the Canadian artist is famous for directing her own videos—we were particularly excited to see what she’d end up doing with Art Angels cut “Kill V. Maim.” It’s such an uproarious and triumphant track that we knew it would be perfect fodder for the producer’s otherworldly cinematic sensibilities, previously displayed on the terrific first video from the album, “Flesh without Blood/Life in the Vivid Dream.”

Following an animated teaser shared a couple weeks ago, the video finally came out this morning, and it’s definitely all we could have hoped for. Equal parts cyberpunk, queer vampire drama, and Mad Max: Fury Road, this is Claire Boucher at her most rebellious and inspired: “B-E-H-A-V-E never more / You gave up being good when you declared a state of war.” The storyline finds her speeding through a sprawling digital metropolis Akira-style, commandeering an abandoned subway platform, and licking the blood of strangers at a rave, further elaborated throughout with squiggly animations created by Boucher herself. Check it out above, and re-watch the previous video here.

