Grimes to be First Ever Musical Headliner at a Comic Convention

The Philadelphia Wizard World Comic Con has announced that they’re adding a New Music Concert Series to their June 2-5 event, which will be launched with a headlining performance by Canadian singer and producer Grimes. Claire Boucher will be joined June 3 at the Electric Factory by her former tourmate HANA.

Boucher’s most recent album Art Angels only came out in November, but there’s a chance fans might hear some new songs at the Philly show, as she recently told Rolling Stone that she’s been working on music. She described the new material as “more chill vibes, downtempos, synth-y shit,” in comparison to the rock-influenced songs of her last record.

She also said she’s finishing off some B-sides, and is considering a Lana Del Rey-inspired special edition of Art Angels, which would include outtakes and B-sides from that recording.

When asked about Kesha’s ongoing legal battle against Dr. Luke, Boucher acknowledged that the male-dominated music production system enables a hostile environment for women:

“I’ve been in numerous situations where male producers would literally be like, ‘We won’t finish the song unless you come back to my hotel room.’ If I was younger or in a more financially desperate situation, maybe I would have done that. I don’t think there are few female producers because women aren’t interested. It’s difficult for women to get in. It’s a pretty hostile environment.”