Listen to “We Appreciate Power,” Grimes’ Absolute Monster of a New Single

It’s been a while since we heard new music from Grimes—her last new music came in the form of 2015’s excellent Art Angels, her fourth record. Today, she’s dropped “We Appreciate Power” featuring HANA, an absolute motherfucker of a single. “We Appreciate Power” is Grimes indulging in her pop instincts and her propensity for creating absolute chaos: it features a gloriously sticky hook that’s completely at odds with the ferocious shredding that lasts for the entire track. It sounds like a k-pop band covering nu-metal, and it slaps. Watch the song’s video below:

“We Appreciate Power,” according to its press release, “is written from the perspective of a Pro – A.I. Girl Group Propaganda machine who use song, dance, sex and fashion to spread goodwill towards Artificial Intelligence (its coming whether you want it or not).” So, exactly what you’d expect. “We Appreciate Power” is the first song Grimes has released since generating headlines earlier this year with the announcement that she is in a relationship with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Videos by VICE

Follow Shaad on Twitter.