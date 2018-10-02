Gritty is Now a Political Icon

I’ve been sitting in front of a blank page for about ten minutes thinking about all the twists and turns that have led to this moment in my life where I am about to write a blog about how the sports mascot version of Dr. Teeth has been co-opted by anti-fascist protesters in Philadelphia as Donald Trump (who is the President of the United States) comes into town and, you know what? It’s too much. The important part is we no longer need context, or to have these connections explained. We know that the world is chaotic; we know that we have a cartoon villain as President and the only way to fight against that is with memes like Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot with cocaine coursing through his felt veins.

Which brings us to today, October 2, 2018: Donald Trump is visiting Philadelphia to deliver a beautiful speech that many, many people are saying is maybe the best ever—someone told me it was better than Mark Anthony’s speech in Rome, was that when he was with J-Lo? Sad to lose a beautiful, beautiful woman like that, but anyway, the speech is getting great reviews.

Videos by VICE

In anticipation of his arrival, Philadelphians have planned protests, and have taken to the streets. And they come bearing Gritty.

And yes the banner LEADING the protest is Gritty themed. Number three pic.twitter.com/RcC9L62IEg — Michaela Winberg (@mwinberg_) October 2, 2018

Number two spotted pic.twitter.com/YyNDhVIJx7 — Michaela Winberg (@mwinberg_) October 2, 2018

https://twitter.com/antifaintl/status/1047082590061125633

Gritty, welcome to the resistance.