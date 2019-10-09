Gritty’s Spotify Playlist Is Glorious and Chaotic, Like Gritty

This month, the new NHL season kicked off, which means there’s going to be a lot of regular season hockey until April. Most importantly, it also means that there’s going to be a lot of antics from Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot and chaos agent. The unsettlingly large, orange, and googly-eyed creature has been simultaneously charming and terrifying hockey fans (and everyone else) since his 2018 introduction. Now, in honor of Gritty’s second year on the team, he’s shared a Spotify playlist that is just completely wild and unpredictable.

Gritty shared the mix in a tweet captioned, “Nobody asked, but as always, I delivered. These are the jams I’ll be drop it drop it low girling to all szn long.” The result isn’t post-genre as much as it is complete anarchy. Abrasively titled “IT SZN 2 Y’ALL,” it starts with Kanye West’s “Amazing,” which implies that what’s to follow is ostensibly a fairly standard hype playlist. Not so. Five songs later, Enya’s “Only Time” throws the whole thing for a loop, and two tracks following that is not the classic, expected choice of Smash Mouth’s “All Star,” but instead the Breathe Carolina remix of Smash Mouth’s “All Star.” There’s a Kenny Loggins, Destiny’s Child, and Wang Chung one-two-three punch midway through and artists like Lizzo, Creed, and even that curly-haired kid with the hat from Stranger Things all feature. The mix closes with Spongebob Squarepants’ “Goofy Goober Rock.” It’s a trip. Listen below.

Nobody asked, but as always, I delivered. These are the jams I’ll be drop it drop it low girling to all szn long.



🔥enjoy. https://t.co/a1vPDNH06v — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 9, 2019

https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/1sAZr6uPLbupMCf135YUvC