Grizzly Bear’s “Mourning Sound” Video Has Butt-Drumming and Nipple Lasers

Grizzly Bear’s videos are some weird shit. From “Two Weeks” and its Lynchian choirboy aesthetic to the melting eyeballs of “gun-shy,” the Brooklyn art-rockers have a history of making surreal clips to accompany their carefully arranged music. That tradition continues today with the new clip for the Painted Ruins lead single “Mourning Sound.”

The video follows Harry Potter and In Bruges actor Clémence Poésy and an unrelated dance crew/aerobics class as they fuck shit up around the grounds of an old, big, well-furnished Parisian house. This is not the important part of this video because the important part of this video is nipple lasers. Also, the bare asses of dudes being played like hand drums along to the song. There’s really not much else to comment on here because this is incredible enough, so watch the “Mourning Sound” video above.