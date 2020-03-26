This Grocery Guide Helps Clueless Malaysian Husbands Who Struggle to Do the Shopping

Like in most parts of the world, Malaysia is currently on lockdown. The “Movement Control Order” started on March 18 and was only meant to last until the end of the month. However, in anticipation of a continued increase of coronavirus cases, it was extended to April 14.



During this period, people are required to remain in their houses. According to Senior Minister Fadillah Yusof, only one person in each family or the head of the household is allowed to leave to purchase essential items, the New Straits Times reported. Violators have to explain themselves to the police, who will “use their discretion on this matter,” said Fadillah.

While the government did not define the term “head of the family,” many Malaysian husbands have assumed the archaic gender role and replaced their wives as the grocery shoppers. So now, the important task of buying food is dependent on many clueless men who can’t tell a chicken breast and chicken thigh apart.

Facebook users are sharing hilarious sightings of men running around supermarkets aisles like headless chickens, clutching onto shopping lists and video calling their wives to select the right items.

According to Facebook user Cheanu Chew, one of these amateur shoppers even got an earful on speaker mode from his wife who was at home. Ouch.

Sensing the common confusion among inexperienced husbands grocery shopping, Tesco Malaysia came to the rescue. They’re helping out the headless chickens with, well, a picture of a headless chicken.

Posted on Tesco Malaysia’s Facebook page are shopping guides for chicken, fish, and vegetables that come complete with photos and labels printed in three languages — Malay, Chinese, and English.

Unsurprisingly, the initiative was met with loads of gratitude.

“Well done, Tesco Malaysia!” said one comment. Some netizens tagged their husbands and friends who are probably struggling with grocery shopping.

But others still were not confident that husbands will get it right. “Thanks Tesco but pretty sure the hubbies still will get things wrong,” said one commenter.

By the look of things, these guides might just hold the key to preserving the peace in Malaysia’s households.

