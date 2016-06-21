Grocery shopping during Venezuela’s food shortages

This week Venezuelans are lining up to validate their signatures on a recall referendum for President Maduro. Among the reasons for Maduro’s unpopularity is that more and more people are starting to wonder where their next meal is coming from. These days, those who have enough Venezuelan currency (now trading at 1,000 bolivars to the dollar on the black market) to buy food often have a hard time finding any.

We meet three Caracas residents who show us what they’ve got to eat.

