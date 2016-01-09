Groom Toasts Mesut Özil at His Own Wedding, Özil Invites Newlyweds to an Arsenal Game

@MesutOzil1088 #assistmesut This part of my wedding speech had you in it Mesut!! pic.twitter.com/DiaP5hAYsz

— Beej (@bjkean89) January 7, 2016

Love is a powerful thing. It moves mountains, starts wars, and ends lives. It also is strong enough to make a man declare his true love at his own wedding: for Arsenal No. 10 Mesut Özil. To which Özil said the equivalent of, “I do.”

Someone by the handle of @bjkean89 who calls himself Beej, decided to post a video of his wedding speech, in which he sentimentally probes the virtues of finding that “special someone” who “makes you feel this way”—all of which took a complete left turn when he asks the guests to raise a glass, not to his wife, but to Mesut Özil.

I’m not sure if it bodes well for the marriage or not, but his wife and wedding party seem to have a good laugh. (Plus, his Twitter profile says he’s a “PE teacher and football coach,” so maybe she knows what she’s getting herself into.) And wouldn’t you know it: the damn thing got viral enough to make its way to the Mesut Özil. Here’s how Özil responded.

Well said! I’ll congratulate you both personally after your honeymoon and I’ll also invite you to an #AFC game https://t.co/ges0nhNctI

— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 9, 2016

A pretty classy move from Özil to invite the honeymooners to catch a match—hopefully he follows up on it. Just don’t be surprised if you start hearing toasts to Arsene Wenger at the next wedding you attend.