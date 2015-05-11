Groove Armada to Release ‘Little Black Book’ Album on Moda Black This July

In the musical landscape of 2015, having yourself pegged with the title of “legend” or icon” isn’t enough to keep you in the game. Famed London duo Groove Armada knows this, and has just announced a new album that will be part of UK label Moda Black’s Little Black Book series, to be released July 6. They are also streaming the first track from the LP, entitled “Alright.”

Moda Black’s unique series kicked off in 2013 with the debut album of Hot Since 82. For the second edition, Groove Armada will offer a look into the past, present, and future of their historic career, combining original productions, remixes, a compilation, and mix over the the course of two disks. The first half of the album will be a continuous mix by Andy Cato and Tom Findlay, while the second CD will bring in an array of producers to lend their remix talents on the group’s classic tracks.



Choosing to present their next album in a non-traditional format is a strong move from the legacy act. “People were saying if you’re going to write new material you need to put it out on a major, get the band back together, unleash the machine,” Groove Armada said. “But we don’t want to do that. We want to play and make house music, and that’s all.”

