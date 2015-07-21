​Grooveshark Co-Founder Josh Greenberg Found Dead at 28

Less than three months after Gainesville, FL based music-streaming platform Grooveshark was shut down following a legal battle with UMG, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group, the company’s co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Josh Greenberg, was found dead yesterday in his apartment at 28 years old.



The cause of Greenberg’s death is currently unknown, but Gainesville Police have stated that there is no evidence of foul play or suicide.

Josh Greenberg, co-founder of #Grooveshark was found dead in his Gainesville home Sunday evening. No evidence of foul play or suicide.

— Gainesville Police (@GainesvillePD) July 20, 2015

Greenberg’s mother, Lori, indicated to the Gainesville Sun that her son was “more relieved than depressed” about the demise of Grooveshark, and that “he was excited about potential new things.”

Greenberg started Grooveshark at 19 years old in 2006 alongside Sam Tarantino and Andrés Barreto. At its peak, the platform had 40 million users.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.