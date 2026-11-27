In Grand Theft Auto VI, the Grotti Itali RSX is one of the exotic cars you’ll need to track down for Randy’s Wishlist. Here’s where to find the Grotti Itali RSX GTA 6 location and how to deliver it to Randy without setting off its Advanced Tracker.

Where to Find the Grotti Itali RSX in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Grotti Itali RSX can be found in the parking lot directly across from the front entrance of the Nine1Nine club in GTA 6. Head to the front of the Vice City club and look across the street to check the lot for the exotic car.

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Here’s the exact Grotti Itali RSX location on the map:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If the Grotti Itali RSX isn’t there, save your game and reload that save. Check the parking lot again each time you load in. Keep doing this until the Grotti appears. In my playthrough it only took me a few minutes before it appeared.

How to Steal the Grotti Itali RSX for Randy’s Wishlist

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The quickest way to deliver the Grotti Itali RSX is to leave Jason in the car while Lucia fast travels to Randy. Once you get there, you can tell Jason to follow you and he’ll drive the car over without triggering its Advanced Tracker.

Scan and unlock the Grotti Itali RSX. Use the WAiNK app to scan the car, then use the Key Cloner app to unlock it. Get Jason and Lucia into the car. Have both characters get in, and keep the car parked. Tell Jason to wait in the car. While playing as Lucia, hold Right on the D-pad and select “Wait In” to leave Jason in the Grotti. Fast travel to Randy as Lucia. Get out of the Grotti and use Ryde Me to fast travel to Randy’s drop-off. Tell Jason to follow you. Once you’re at Randy’s, hold Right on the D-pad again and select “Follow Me.” Jason will drive the Grotti to you without setting off the Advanced Tracker. Deliver the Grotti Itali RSX. Once Jason pulls up, hop into the car and finish the delivery to check it off Randy’s Wishlist.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you’re working through the rest of Randy’s Wishlist, you can use the same Advanced Tracker Removal glitch to bring him other exotic cars without having to worry about police.

For more car locations for Randy’s Wishlist check out our Buckingham Windsor Drop and and Pegassi Toros GTA 6 Location guides.