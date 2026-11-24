Delano Smith, a groundbreaking producer and DJ who helped pioneer House music culture in the Midwest, has died. He was 62.

Originally from Chicago, Smith was vital in bringing House music to both his hometown and Detroit, Michigan. The organizers behind Charivari Detroit—an EDM and house music festival—were the first to announce Smith’s passing. On , they shared a lengthy statement from Smith’s family.

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“The Smith family announces with profound sadness the passing of Delano Smith,” the statement began. “The legendary Detroit DJ, producer, label owner, and internationally respected ambassador of electronic music culture.”

“A towering figure in Detroit’s musical history,” the statement adds, “Delano Smith leaves behind a legacy that reaches across generations, continents and virtually every defining era of modern electronic dance music. His contributions to the development of DJ culture, house music and the worldwide recognition of Detroit’s underground musical heritage are immeasurable.”

Delano Smith helped pioneer House music culture in cities like Detroit and Chicago

“His career represents a remarkable passage through the history of electronic music itself,” the statement adds. “From the soul, funk, disco and progressive sounds of the late 1970s, through the formative years of Detroit’s underground dance movement in the 1980s, the evolution and international expansion of house and techno in the 1990s, and the global electronic music renaissance of the 2000s, 2010s and beyond.”

“Delano was not simply a witness to this evolution,” they continued. “He was one of the individuals who helped shape it.”

Many of Smith’s fans have taken to the post comments to pay tribute to the late DJ. “This is all so much,” one person penned. “We love you Delano; you contributed so much to our city, and you led with love and joy. I am so glad we got to work together more over the past couple years. Sending so much love to his family and friends; fly high.”

Someone else added, “He touched so many people over so many years. He was one of the first DJs I experienced in high school who got me hooked on house music. My heart and prayers go out to family and loved ones.”

At this time, no cause of death or funeral plans have been disclosed.

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images