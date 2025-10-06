Grown Man Allegedly Posed as a Teen to Play High School Football

“Kelvin Perry Jr.” was just another high school kid trying to make the football team at White Bear Lake Area High School in Minnesota. He had a slight advantage over his fellow high school students, as this was his second time doing it.

Kelvin wasn’t actually “Perry Jr.” He was Kelvin Luebke. And he wasn’t a teenager. He’s 22.

As reported by FOX19 Now, for 19 days, Luebke attended classes at White Bear Lake, enrolled as a homeless unaccompanied youth. Under federal law, schools are required to immediately admit students in similar circumstances, even if documentation is incomplete or missing.

Luebke, taking full advantage of this loophole, handed over a foreign birth certificate claiming he was 18, while court records indicate he is actually 22.

Officials say he previously attended Forest Lake Area High School under a different identity from 2022 to 2023, but did not graduate. One adult man attended two different high schools under two different names.

Luebke’s says it was a “misunderstanding.” Sure. He claims his identity confusion stems from having a different birth certificate “in Africa.” Okay. Sure. His deceit isn’t confined to school grounds. The family he was staying with thought he was going to work when he left the house in the morning.

White Bear Lake students eventually recognized him from a booking photo tied to an unrelated case in Anoka County, where he was held on a probation violation. Things started to unravel from there.

While no charges have been filed yet, authorities are considering fraud, forgery, and unlawful conduct with minors. This is especially concerning given that Luebke was previously convicted of sending an explicit photo to a 15-year-old.