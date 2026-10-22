GTA 3 Turns 25: 10 Facts You Might Not Know

It’s hard to believe, but GTA 3 is officially 25 years old today. Originally released on October 22, 2001, the Rockstar classic changed the way many of us looked at open-world games. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, here are 10 facts you might not know about Grand Theft Auto 3.

GTA 3 Celebrates It’s 25th Anniversary

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

1. GTA 3’s Early Roots Had a Connection to Sega Dreamcast

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

While many of us associate GTA 3 with the PlayStation 2, its early history actually involves a different console. According to Rockstar North art director Aaron Garbut, the team experimented with a city prototype using Sega Dreamcast development kits.

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This early project already featured cars driving around and pedestrians walking through its streets. The developers eventually decided to turn their work toward a fully 3D Grand Theft Auto, even though some members of the original GTA programming team thought it would be too complicated. Thankfully, they pushed ahead.

2. Claude’s Silence Had a Surprisingly Practical Explanation

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If you’ve ever wondered why GTA 3 protagonist Claude never speaks, Rockstar has actually explained the decision. Part of it was to help players put themselves in his shoes. However, the bigger reason was that the developers already had plenty of other problems to solve.

With the team figuring out how to make the game’s conversations and cutscenes work, giving Claude dialogue wasn’t a major priority. His silence ended up becoming one of his most memorable traits.

3. The Dodo Was Never Supposed to Be a Proper Plane

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Anyone who spent hours trying to keep the Dodo airborne might find this reassuring: Rockstar never intended it to fly particularly well.

The developers were focused on driving and shooting. Players stretched its flying capabilities through unintended techniques, rather than mastering a fully developed flight system.

4. The Mysterious Ghost Town Was Built for the Opening Cutscene

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GTA Myths Wiki

Liberty City’s mysterious Ghost Town wasn’t a scrapped fourth island. Those distant streets were built for the opening bank robbery sequence.

Rockstar placed the scenery away from the main map and didn’t expect players to discover it. So much for keeping that secret! Then again, this is the same community that has spent thousands of hours obsessed with Bigfoot’s cameo in the series.

5. Rockstar Chose Vice City Over Developing GTA 3 Multiplayer

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar reportedly experimented with multiplayer for GTA 3, but didn’t take it very far. Rather than commit a large team to finishing it, the studio chose to make Vice City. It didn’t believe multiplayer could deliver the experience it wanted yet.

6. Darkel Was Cut Before the September 11 Attacks

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Darkel is one of GTA 3’s most discussed missing characters. However, Rockstar confirmed that his removal happened well before September 11. “Darkel was just a crazy bum who gave you some crazy missions. They were removed a few months before the game was done and long before 9/11 because they just weren’t as good as the rest of the game, and tonally they were a little odd.”

He originally offered five missions, which were gradually dropped because they weren’t as strong as the rest of the game. Once most of his missions were gone, the developers removed the character entirely.

7. The Pedestrian Sound Effects Had Some Unusual Ingredients

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This next detail is a little gross. Rockstar’s pedestrian impact sound combined recorded squelches with additional effects. According to music producer Craig Conner’s recollection, the recording process included crushing fruit and raw chicken in a vocal booth.

8. The Blocked Tunnel Was Never Hiding Another Area

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If you wondered what was beyond the closed Shoreside Vale tunnel, the answer is nothing. Rockstar added it to make Liberty City feel connected to a larger world. There was never another destination waiting behind the barriers.

9. One Familiar Artwork Character Wasn’t Someone You Could Meet

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Remember the man wearing glasses and holding a pistol in GTA 3’s artwork? You didn’t miss a mission involving him. The figure originated in concept art by Ian McQue and was incorporated into the game’s promotional illustrations.

According to Rockstar, capturing the atmosphere mattered more than making every illustrated character someone who appeared in the story.

10. The PC Version Let You Save Your Own Instant Replays

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Before sharing gameplay clips became an everyday thing, the original PC version of GTA 3 had a pretty neat feature. Players could replay the previous 30 seconds of action and watch it from different camera angles.

Even better, you could save those moments to your computer and email them to friends. If you pulled off a ridiculous stunt or survived a chaotic police chase, you had a way to prove it. Pretty impressive for an early-2000s PC port.

With now just weeks away from launch, it’s incredible to see how far Rockstar Games has come. However even for a 2001, Grand Theft Auto 3 was not only ahead of its time, but it still holds up today as one of all time greats.