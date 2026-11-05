Rockstar Releases 38 New GTA 6 Screenshots Before Launch

Rockstar Games has released 38 new GTA 6 screenshots just two weeks before launch. The latest batch offers another look at Jason and Lucia, and Vice City, giving fans more of Leonida to take in before Grand Theft Auto VI arrives on November 19.

New GTA 6 Screenshots Show Vice City and Beyond

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

After years of waiting, GTA 6 is now only two weeks away. To mark the countdown, Rockstar has shared a new collection of over 38 new Grand Theft Auto VI screenshots on the game’s official website.

Videos by VICE

The developer announced the update in a post on X, pointing fans toward a new gallery featuring Vice City and beyond. Rockstar also ended the announcement with a reminder that the wait is almost over: “See you in Leonida on November 19.”

Grand Theft Auto VI is now officially only two weeks away.



Today, enjoy a stunning look at Vice City and beyond with a collection of new screenshots on the official site: https://t.co/nX2McNaJNE



See you in Leonida on November 19. pic.twitter.com/JXkHN8r20Y — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 5, 2026

With 38 new images to look through, there is plenty here to keep fans busy before release day. If you have been counting down the days until you can finally jump into GTA 6, this should help make the wait a little easier. Or make the next two weeks feel even longer.

All New GTA 6 Screenshots

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Release Is Now Two Weeks Away

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Alongside the screenshot drop, Rockstar reiterated that Grand Theft Auto VI arrives on November 19, 2026. That puts the release exactly two weeks after today’s November 5 update.

It’s still a little hard to believe we are this close after such a long wait. For now, though, fans have another batch of official images to dig through before finally getting to explore Leonida themselves.

Rockstar Games also revealed the official GTA 6 release times at launch, and when players will be able to pre-load the game starting on November 10.