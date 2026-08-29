GTA 6 Will Run at 60 FPS on PS5 Pro, New Leak Claims

A new leak claims that GTA 6 will run at 60 FPS on PS5 Pro. According to the report, Grand Theft Auto VI will perform better on Sony’s premium console. However, there are several reasons why players should remain skeptical of the rumor.

GTA 6 Will Be 60 FPS on PS5 Pro, Leaker Claims

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The latest rumor comes from HipHopGamer, who claims that GTA 6 will run at 60 FPS on PS5 Pro. The veteran gaming personality made the claim in a video posted on X. “Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Be 60fps I’m Confirming Again. Get A PS5 PRO NOW. This Tweet is evidence of why I’m saying this.”

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What makes the claim interesting is that HipHopGamer accurately leaked GTA 6 gameplay details weeks before the Extended Look confirmed them. For example, the YouTuber correctly described Jason and Lucia’s character-switching mechanic, as well as the game’s more detailed vehicle theft system. “Stealing, entering and exiting cars, and gameplay inside vehicles are significantly more intricate.”

Screenshot: X @HipHopGamer

You could argue that some of these leaked details were lucky guesses. However, many of the claims he posted appear to line up with features later shown during the Grand Theft Auto VI Extended Look. That said, this latest rumor should still be taken with a major grain of salt. For starters, HipHopGamer is not typically considered a traditional Rockstar insider or leaker. More importantly, Rockstar Games has not announced a 60 FPS mode for the PS5 Pro.

Will GTA 6 Be 60 FPS on PS5?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Last month, Rockstar Games secretly invited select gaming outlets and content creators to preview GTA 6. During one of these sessions, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson reportedly confirmed to YouTuber Davy Jones that the game is targeting 30 FPS on PS5 at launch.

When asked whether GTA 6 could eventually receive a 60 FPS mode, Nelson said he would need to consult the game’s technical team before giving a definitive answer. However, Rockstar did not technically rule out a 60 FPS mode on PS5 Pro. In fact, the studio did not address the more powerful Sony console during its recent preview sessions at all.

Because of this, it remains possible that the PS5 Pro could receive its own performance or enhanced graphics mode. For now, though, every official look at GTA 6 has been presented at 30 FPS. Until Rockstar confirms otherwise, players should expect Grand Theft Auto VI will run at 30 FPS on all PlayStation consoles.

PS5 Pros Are Selling Out Following GTA 6 Extended Look

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Even without a confirmed 60 FPS or PS5 Pro enhanced mode, consumers have reportedly been rushing to purchase Sony’s premium console. According to reports, several major retailers sold out of PS5 Pro stock following the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix.

After stock became difficult to find, third-party sellers reportedly began listing the console for as much as $1,300. While Rockstar has not confirmed that the PS5 Pro will provide a dramatically better experience, many players appear to be betting that the premium console will be the best way to play GTA 6 at launch.

Ultimately, HipHopGamer’s previous claims make this latest rumor interesting. However, I wouldn’t purchase a PS5 Pro specifically for 60 FPS until Rockstar Games officially confirms that the mode exists.