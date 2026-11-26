Players have discovered a new glitch in Grand Theft Auto VI that lets you steal rare cars without setting off their Advanced Trackers. The trick makes completing Randy’s Wishlist a lot easier, since you can drive to the drop-off without a police chase. Here’s how to do the Advanced Tracker Removal glitch in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Advanced Tracker Removal Glitch Explained

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Advanced Tracker Removal glitch in GTA 6 works by having Jason drive the stolen car while Lucia leads him to Randy in a separate vehicle. As long as Jason is the one driving the stolen car, its Advanced Tracker won’t go off as he follows you.

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To make the exploit work, you will need the Key Cloner app and a second vehicle for Lucia to drive. If you’re using your personal vehicle, call it over with Scooter Bros before you start so it’s ready when you need it.

How to Do the Advanced Tracker Removal Glitch in GTA 6

Step 1 – Use the Key Cloner on a car from Randy’s Wishlist

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Find the exotic car you want to steal for Randy’s Wishlist, then use the Key Cloner app on your phone to break into it.

Step 2 – Get both characters in the car and tell Jason to wait

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Have both Jason and Lucia get into the stolen car, but don’t hit the gas pedal. Hold Right on the D-pad and select “Wait In” to tell Jason to stay in the car.

Step 3 – Move Lucia into a second vehicle

Now that Jason is waiting in the stolen vehicle, have Lucia get out and hop into her own car. If you called it over with Scooter Bros, it should already be nearby.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Step 4 – Tell Jason to follow you

Once Lucia is in the second vehicle, hold Right on the D-pad again and select “Follow Me.” Jason will now drive the stolen car behind you without triggering its Advanced Tracker.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Step 5 – Drive to Randy’s with Jason behind you

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Drive to Randy’s in Lucia’s vehicle. Jason will follow you in the stolen car, so you can take your time getting to the drop-off without the tracker alerting the police.

Step 6 – Get in the stolen car and deliver it

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Wait for Jason to arrive behind you at Randy’s. Once he pulls up, hop into the stolen car and deliver it. The best part? Because Jason is driving the vehicle, it will arrive with zero damage. In my game I got $30k for the delivery as I triggered a “perfect bonus.”

Can You Use the Glitch Before Unlocking Advanced Tracker Removal?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Yes, you can use the glitch before Randy unlocks Advanced Tracker Removal. To unlock the regular service, complete “Photo/Shoot” in Chapter 4, deliver the Declasse Mamba GT, and wait for Randy’s follow-up call. That service removes the tracker when you register or sell the car at a Pay ’n’ Spray.

The glitch is more useful as it lets you get a Wishlist car to Randy without setting off its tracker on the way. It pretty much allows you to steal any rare or exotic car in the game, without having to worry about police tracking you down again.

If you’re looking for another trick, check out our GTA 6 money glitch guide to see how to earn unlimited cash in seconds.