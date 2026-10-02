GTA 6 Age Rating Reveals New Details About Mature Content

Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6’s ESRB age rating, revealing more about the game’s mature content. However, according to Australian and New Zealand ratings, Grand Theft Auto VI might have more mature content compared to GTA 5.

GTA 6 ESRB Rating Confirms Mature 17+ Content

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will have a Mature 17+ age rating. The publisher recently updated its marketing material to include the title’s ESRB rating on promotional images of Grand Theft Auto VI.

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Here is everything listed in the GTA 6 ESRB age rating:

Blood and Gore

Intense Violence

Mature Humor

Nudity

Strong Language

Strong Sexual Content

Use of Drugs and Alcohol

If you are looking at that list and going, “Yep, that sounds like a Grand Theft Auto game,” I don’t blame you! After all, everything included in the mature rating is what we’ve come to expect from the series. In fact, GTA 5 has the same ESRB content descriptors.

Screenshot: X @videotech

Still, seeing the GTA 6 age rating is exciting as it truly feels like the game’s November 19 launch is finally real. Final ESRB ratings aren’t usually completed unless a game is close to release.

However, ESRB isn’t the only ratings system featured on the Grand Theft Auto VI store listings. Its Australian and New Zealand pages also include a content warning that has caught fans’ attention.

GTA 6 Age Rating Lists Sex Scenes in Australia and New Zealand

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6’s PlayStation Store listings in Australia and New Zealand now display R18+ ratings and specifically mention “sex scenes.” The age restriction itself isn’t surprising, but that wording has sparked discussion about the game’s mature content.

In comparison, GTA 5’s Australian classification lists “sex” in its content advice rather than specifically saying “sex scenes.” That difference has led some fans to speculate that Grand Theft Auto VI might feature more explicit sequences or story moments.

Screenshot: X

That said, GTA 5 was originally rated in 2013, so the difference could simply reflect how the content warnings are worded today. After all, Grand Theft Auto V already featured scenes depicting sexual activity. The new wording alone doesn’t confirm that GTA 6 will be more explicit.

For now, the ratings give us a clearer idea of what to expect, without revealing exactly how those scenes will play out. Yeah, a mature rating for GTA 6 was probably the least surprising news imaginable. But with November 19 getting closer, even these smaller updates make it feel like we’re finally approaching the moment we can jump into Leonida ourselves.