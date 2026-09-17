GTA 6 Soundtrack Album Officially Announced: First Artists and Songs Revealed

Rockstar Games has officially announced the GTA 6 soundtrack album. Featuring 34 original tracks, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album includes music from Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin, Morgan Wallen and many more major artists.

GTA 6 Soundtrack Features 34 Original Songs

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

After several days of mysterious teasers, Rockstar Games has officially revealed Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. The soundtrack features 34 original tracks designed to capture the energy of Vice City and the wider state of Leonida.

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Rockstar has only revealed six songs from the album so far. However, the initial lineup includes an absolutely stacked list of popular artists, including Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin, PinkPantheress and Keith Richards.

Here are all the GTA 6 soundtrack songs confirmed so far:

Yung Lean – “That’s It” (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

Travis Scott – “RHYNO” (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Etienne de Crécy – “Sexy Magic”

Morgan Wallen – “Last Thing You Need”

Rauw Alejandro – “Macacoa 2000”

Keith Richards – “Bright Lights, Big City”

One of the biggest surprises is Travis Scott’s “RHYNO,” which is produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk. The album also brings together Future and Metro Boomin for a new Yung Lean track.

Rockstar has not revealed the remaining 28 songs yet, so this is only the first wave of artists confirmed for the album. Considering the names already involved, the complete tracklist could be pretty massive.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

It is also worth pointing out that this is a collection of original songs created for Grand Theft Auto VI. The game’s radio stations will likely include many additional licensed tracks that are not featured on the standalone album.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Alongside the digital album, Rockstar Games has opened pre-orders for a physical double-vinyl edition. The collector’s release costs $49.98 and includes two transparent magenta records with blue splatter.

The GTA 6 soundtrack vinyl is currently scheduled to ship on November 20, 2026, one day after Grand Theft Auto VI launches. Here are the confirmed physical edition details:

Price: $49.98

$49.98 Format: Double vinyl

Double vinyl Records: Transparent magenta with blue splatter

Transparent magenta with blue splatter Number of tracks: 34

34 Shipping date: November 20, 2026

The vinyl can now be pre-ordered through the official Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album website.

Rockstar has not yet confirmed when the full tracklist will be announced. However, with the album now official and pre-orders already available, we likely won’t have to wait too much longer to see which other artists are featured.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026.