GTA 6 and RDR2 Screenshot Comparison Shows Rockstar’s Stunning 8‑Year Leap in Graphics

With Grand Theft Auto 6 just a few months away, fans are comparing the latest screen captures from the upcoming game to Rockstar’s last major release, Red Dead Redemption 2.

The RAGE Engine Has Come A Long Way Since Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched close to the end of the PS4 and Xbox One era in the fall of 2018. The game was a visually-stunning masterpiece at the time and it still holds up incredibly well on modern PCs and the current console generation. That said, setting the game side by side with what we’ve seen of GTA 6 so far still reveals just how far Rockstar has come since RDR2 launched.

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Users on Reddit have been comparing a high-resolution screenshot captured from actual Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay to a Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshot that was rendered in-engine, but is not actual gameplay.

Even with that caveat in mind, the difference in fidelity, lighting, and detail are still incredible. Both games were developed in the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine, which is more commonly known as RAGE. Rockstar doesn’t very publicly advertise the advancements and innovations to the internal tool, but it’s clear that the latest version is being used to push Grand Theft Auto 6’s visuals as far as the current console generation will allow.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will likely arrive on PC at some point down the line and then high-end rigs can take advantage of GPUs more powerful than the PS5 and the Xbox Series consoles, but that will likely not happen for a while. For now, there are only confirmed releases for the Sony and Microsoft consoles in November. There are rumors that a Nintendo Switch 2 version may arrive in 2027.

Players will likely get a much closer look at actual gameplay footage in the early fall, as the game’s launch window gets a bit closer. So far, Rockstar has been able to build a ton of hype and generate demand for massive pre-order sales without giving away too much of a look at the actual gameplay. There is already so much demand for the game that some consumers are overpaying for pre-orders on eBay.

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more news and updates on Grand Theft Auto 6 as the game’s November release window approaches.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available for pre-order now and the game releases on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.