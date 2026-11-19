Bigfoot mysteries have been a staple of Rockstar Games for more than a decade and GTA 6 is carrying on the tradition with its own bizarre creature lurking around through the woods.

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Rumors of Bigfoot sightings and strange Bigfoot-like creature encounters have popped up in Read Dead Redemption and previous Grand Theft Auto titles. The team at Rockstar Games seems to love conspiracy theories and mysteries like UFOs, aliens, and Bigfoot are fully on-brand within the world’s they create.

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Grand Theft Auto 6 has been out for less than a day and some players have already stumbled onto their first ‘Bigfoot’ sightings. Lots of clips and videos like the one above from GTA Series Videos have started appearing on Twitch, social media, and YouTube as players encounter the creature known as Skunkape.

Players who have made it through the game’s first mission and want to find the mysterious creature for themselves can begin exploring the Kingfishers camp near the water south of Hamlet. Early reports indicate that the creature appears if you’re playing as Jason and visit that area at night.

So far, it seems like there’s no sort of progression gate blocking access to these events, as long as players have already finished the first mission.

After the first encounter with Skunkape, in which players won’t be able to catch up to or hurt the creature, Jason should connect with Kirk to take the next steps. From here, a marker will be added to the map to continue the quests that lead towards answers about the Bigfoot-like creature.

Most players are still just beginning this questline, so be sure to check back soon for more details on what comes next and what is really going on with Skunkape.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Grand Theft Auto 6 news, updates, and guides.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.