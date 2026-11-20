In Chapter 2 of Grand Theft Auto VI, players can discover the Kingpin Bowling Illegal Operation in Port Gellhorn. However, one of the Key Valuables is locked inside a safe, and the clue for the combination is at a different hideout. Here’s the GTA 6 bowling alley safe code and where to find it so you can score some major cash early in Jason and Lucia’s adventure.

What Is the Bowling Alley Safe Code in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The bowling alley safe code in GTA 6 is 0300 . Enter all four digits, including the zero at the start, when you interact with the locked safe at Kingpin Bowling to unlock it.

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In Port Gellhorn, you’ll unlock the Kingpin Bowling hideout as part of the Kolt & Associates Illegal Operations in the area. One of the Key Valuables is inside a locked safe that needs a specific combination to open. Unfortunately, if you’ve been searching the bowling alley for a note with the code on it, the combination is actually at the Brooks Boatworks Illegal Operation.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Thankfully, you don’t need to physically find the code before you can use it. If you’re already standing in front of the safe at Kingpin Bowling, you can enter the combination right away and collect the cash inside.

Gang Illegal Operation Safe code Kolt & Associates Kingpin Bowling 0300

Where to Find the Bowling Alley Safe Code in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The GTA 6 bowling alley safe code can be found at the Brooks Boatworks Illegal Operation in the northern part of Port Gellhorn. If you want to find the combination yourself or have it show up in your menu, this is where you’ll need to go.

Once you arrive at Brooks Boatworks, head to the east side of the property and look for a gray building with stairs leading up to it. Go upstairs and look for a map hanging on the wall. On PS5, hold L2 and zoom in on the map to read the combination for Kingpin Bowling.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

While you’re there, you can also pick up the safe codes for Brooks Boatworks and La Cascara Motel from the same wall map. If you’re working your way through the other Illegal Operations in Port Gellhorn, you can grab all three combinations in one stop. For a full walkthrough of the other two safes, check out our GTA 6 Chapter 2 safe codes guide.

If you want to skip looking for Illegal Operations clues on the map, we also have an All GTA 6 Safe Codes guide that lists every combination and location discovered in the game so far.