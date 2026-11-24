In Grand Theft Auto VI Chapter 3, you’ll need to find a Bravado Banshee for Randy. The exotic car can appear in several spots around the map, but there’s one dealership where you’re guaranteed to find it. Here is the Bravado Banshee GTA 6 location and how to unlock the Capital Offense trophy on your way out.

Bravado Banshee GTA 6 Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In GTA 6, The Bravado Banshee can be found on display at the Sunrise Premium Autos showroom in Southside, near Vice City International Airport (VCIA). The dealership is right next to the Illegals Good Store operation, which you can use as a landmark if you’re having trouble finding it.

Videos by VICE

Here’s the exact location of Sunrise Premium Autos on the GTA 6 map:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Steal the Bravado Banshee in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To steal the Bravado Banshee, you’ll first need to learn how to clone keys in GTA 6. Randy gives you the Key Cloner app during the Chapter 3 story mission “Clonin’ Keys, Makin’ GS.” Once you have the app, enter Sunrise Premium Autos through the front door and head to the back of the showroom. You’ll see a blue Bravado Banshee on display.

Walk up to the driver’s door and select “Clone Key.” Move the right stick until the meter turns pink, then hold it in that position until the meter fills. Once the door unlocks, hop in. Before you leave, there’s one extra step you can take to get the Capital Offense trophy.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Unlock the Capital Offense Trophy in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To unlock the Capital Offense trophy in GTA 6, drive a car through a dealership’s showroom window. Since you’re already grabbing the Bravado Banshee, you might as well kill two birds with one stone and drive it straight through the glass to get back onto the street.

As soon as you smash through the glass the Capital Offense trophy will automatically pop on your PS5.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once you’re out of the showroom, you can take the Banshee back to Randy to sell it or bring it to a Pay ’n’ Spray to register it for yourself. The choice is yours! Either way, you now have the classic Grand Theft Auto sports car to explore the Leonida map with.