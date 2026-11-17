Rockstar Games has given us a look inside Jason and Lucia’s safehouses in GTA 6, and they have more in common with Red Dead Redemption 2’s camps than you might expect. Here’s what we know about buying a house and what you can actually do when you get back home.

Can You Buy a House in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As of November 17, Rockstar hasn’t confirmed whether you can buy a house in GTA 6’s story mode. However, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson told IGN that Grand Theft Auto VI will feature safehouses that are closer to Red Dead Redemption 2’s camps. Particularly, they are similar in how interactive they are and how much they will feel like home for Jason and Lucia.

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We do know how Jason gets a place to stay in the Leonida Keys. According to Rockstar’s Brian Heder character bio, Brian lets Jason live at one of his properties rent-free in exchange for helping him out with local shakedowns.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Nelson also said that the safehouse he showed IGN belonged to someone else and that Jason and Lucia were staying there. All that said, Rockstar has yet to reveal whether players can buy a house for Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 and have only shared details about the safehouse system.

How Do Safehouses Work in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Safehouses give Jason and Lucia somewhere to spend time together between missions. Nelson told IGN that Rockstar wanted the two leads to have believable schedules and share a space that feels lived in. During the demo, he showed how you could switch characters right there in the safehouse, although certain points in the story will limit when you can switch.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 comparison makes more sense when you look at what the two characters do at home. In Famitsu’s interview with Nelson, the outlet described Jason pulling back the covers to climb into bed beside Lucia. Nelson also showed Jason drinking coffee and explained that he has to put the mug down on a suitable surface when he’s finished.

This is similar to the activities Arthur Morgan could do when staying at one of the game’s camps. Safehouses appear to be a hub that players can stay at in between completing missions and exploring the Leonida map.

What Can You Do at a Safehouse in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Between IGN’s preview demo and developer interview and Rockstar’s GTA 6 Extended Look, we’ve already seen a few things you’ll be able to do back at home:

Grab something from the fridge. Jason grabbed a drink during IGN’s demo. Famitsu also spotted Jason’s health gauge change after he ate a snack in the Extended Look.

Jason grabbed a drink during IGN’s demo. Famitsu also spotted Jason’s health gauge change after he ate a snack in the Extended Look. Trim or shave your hair. Nelson confirmed you can shorten or shave your hair at the safehouse. For a new hairstyle, you’ll need to visit a barber or salon.

Nelson confirmed you can shorten or shave your hair at the safehouse. For a new hairstyle, you’ll need to visit a barber or salon. Look at objects around the house. In IGN’s demo, Jason picked up and examined a romance novel he found on a table.

In IGN’s demo, Jason picked up and examined a romance novel he found on a table. Spend time with Lucia or switch characters. Jason interacted with Lucia in the demo, and Nelson showed that you can switch characters without leaving the safehouse when the story allows it.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

We will have to wait and see whether players will be able to buy a house in GTA 6, or whether the safehouse system will be the main way Jason and Lucia establish a home. Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.