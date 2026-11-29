In Grand Theft Auto VI, a street race in Vice City kicks off a series of side missions with Yago. His final mission gives Jason a choice that looks like it could change how the quest ends. Here’s the answer to whether you can save Yago in GTA 6 and what happens if you try to rescue him.

Spoiler warning: This guide covers the ending of Yago’s questline.

Can You Save Yago in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

No, you can’t save Yago in GTA 6. He dies in “Brother to Brother (Back Up Yago)” whether you choose “Save Yago” or “Leave Yago.” However, the choice does affect Jason’s Criminal Profile, so there’s still a reason to try to pull him out if you are trying to get the best ending.

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Should You Save or Leave Yago in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In “Brother to Brother,” Jason backs up Yago at a deal that turns into a shootout. During the getaway, Yago flips his car and gets trapped inside. When Jason reaches the wreck, the game gives you two options.

Save Yago – Jason tries to pull the door off. Even if you complete the button prompt, the car explodes before he can get Yago out.

– Jason tries to pull the door off. Even if you complete the button prompt, the car explodes before he can get Yago out. Leave Yago – Jason walks away from the wreck and Yago dies in the explosion. This adds a Ruthless mark to Jason’s Criminal Profile.

If you’re aiming for a Professional Criminal Profile, choose Save Yago to avoid the Ruthless mark.

What Chapter Do You Meet Yago in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

You first meet Yago in Chapter 3 during the optional “Join a Street Race” mission. After you finish “Dealer’s Choice,” look out for a text from Manuel that leads you to the street race in Salton, Vice City. Yago asks Jason for driving lessons, which sets up “Bumper to Bumper (Mentor Yago).”

After “Bumper to Bumper,” look out for “Race Against Yago.” The race is time-sensitive, so do it when the marker appears. Once you’ve completed it, wait a few in-game days for Yago’s message, then head to the back door of El Rincón Notorio in Little Cuba as Jason to start “Brother to Brother.”

I can also confirm that even after GTA 6 Chapter 3, I was able to start Yago’s quest in Chapter 5 in the post-game mode. But you still need to follow the time-sensitive quests after starting it if you want to reach Yago’s conclusion.