In Grand Theft Auto VI, there are two casinos that players can visit on the Leonida map. However, can you actually gamble? Here is everything you need to know about the casinos in GTA 6, where to find them, and what you can do inside.

Is There a Casino in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Yes, there are two casinos in GTA 6. However, both businesses are currently inaccessible in the main Grand Theft Auto VI story, so you cannot gamble. Even after completing all five chapters, the casinos will remain locked, with no way to enter either building.

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While this is disappointing, players can still visit both casino locations while exploring Vice City. Interestingly, one of the buildings even has a sign outside suggesting that it could eventually open in the future.

All GTA 6 Casino Locations

There are two casinos that players can find on the Leonida Map. Both buildings are located in Vice City and can be visited fairly early in the game after reaching GTA 6 Chapter 3. However, neither location has a playable interior.

Here is where to find both GTA 6 casino locations:

Vice City Casino Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Vice City Casino is located in southern Leonard County, just east of Bellville and south of Waning Sands. You can find the large casino building near the highway interchange across the water from Leaf Links.

This is arguably the most recognizable casino in Grand Theft Auto VI, as the building has a massive sign displaying its name. Unfortunately, despite looking like a fully operational business from the outside, you cannot enter it.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Even if you return to the Vice City Casino after completing Chapter 5, the doors will remain locked. There are also no story missions that unlock the location.

Merlin’s Palace Casino Location

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The Merlin’s Palace Casino is located in southern Balsero in Vice-Dale County, just west of Lowballer Customs. The building can be found near NW 15th Avenue and has a medieval-themed design.

Interestingly, if you visit Merlin’s Palace Casino, you will discover a sign outside stating that the business is temporarily closed for restoration.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

This has led some players to speculate that Rockstar Games could eventually open the casino in a future update. However, despite the sign, there is currently no way to enter Merlin’s Palace or access any gambling activities inside.

Can You Gamble in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

No, you cannot gamble in GTA 6’s Story Mode. Unlike previous games in the series, there are no playable casino games such as poker, blackjack, roulette, or slot machines.

Rockstar Games actually addressed the lack of gambling in an interview with Kotaku. According to the studio’s Vice President of Design, Stephen Donkin, gambling didn’t fit Jason and Lucia’s story or the balance the developers wanted for the game’s economy.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that gambling will never be added to GTA 6. Rockstar has also explained that the Leonida map was designed with long-term possibilities in mind, leaving certain locations available for future content.

Will GTA 6 Online Have Casinos?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

It’s currently unclear whether Rockstar Games will eventually add gambling to GTA 6 through a future update or save the feature for GTA 6 Online.

However, there is a precedent for this happening. When Grand Theft Auto V originally launched in 2013, the Vinewood Casino was inaccessible. It wasn’t until July 2019 that Rockstar finally opened the building as part of the Diamond Casino & Resort update for GTA Online.

The update allowed players to gamble using casino chips, play blackjack and roulette, and even spin a Lucky Wheel to win vehicles and other rewards. Given that GTA 6 already has two casino buildings on its map, it’s possible that Rockstar could take a similar approach with its upcoming multiplayer mode. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

For now, both the Vice City Casino and Merlin’s Palace Casino remain closed, and players will have to wait to see whether Rockstar eventually introduces gambling to Grand Theft Auto VI.