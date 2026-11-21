Chapter 1 of Grand Theft Auto VI gives you plenty of time to explore Key Lento, but that changes once Jason and Lucia take Mattia’s job. Here’s how long Chapter 1 in GTA 6 is, which mission ends it, and everything you should do before starting Tourist Trap.

How Many Chapters Are There in GTA 6?

Screenshot; Rockstar Games

There are five chapters in GTA 6, plus a short prologue. Chapter 1, Just Like Paradise, introduces Jason and Lucia in Key Lento. If you’re already at Tourist Trap, you’re close to the end of the first chapter and still have four more missions to go.

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How Long Is Chapter 1 in GTA 6?

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Set aside at least six to ten hours for Chapter 1 of GTA 6, and give yourself longer if you want to explore Key Lento and finish its side missions. Depending on your playstyle, it can vary quite a bit. In my GTA 6 review playthrough it took me around 18 hours to finish it.

Chapter 1 of GTA 6 has 34 missions and tasks in total, including optional objectives. That count includes short errands like buying flowers and picking up Lucia’s clothes, so you can reach Chapter 2 without doing all of them. If you want to see as much of Chapter 1 as possible, wrap up your side missions before starting Tourist Trap, which kicks off the chapter’s final three story missions.

What Is the Final Chapter 1 Mission in GTA 6?

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Discharge Time is the final mission in Chapter 1 of GTA 6. However, Tourist Trap is the point of no return for Chapter 1 free roam. After the Recalibration mission, look for Take Up Mattia’s Offer on your map to kick off the final sequence of events in the opening storyline.

Accepting the job starts a run of three story missions in this order:

Tourist Trap Home Sweet Home Discharge Time

However, once you start Tourist Trap, you won’t get another chance to explore the Leonida map between missions until Chapter 2.

Warning: Potential story spoilers below:

After starting Tourist Trap, you will lose Jason’s Key Lento house and the money you left there. A few optional activities also have earlier deadlines, so it’s worth checking the list below to make sure you don’t miss out on any Chapter 1 content.

Everything to Do Before Starting Tourist Trap in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Move Your Money Into Family Savings and Spend the Rest

Take any cash out of the floorboard stash at Jason’s house and aim to put $5,000 into BuckMe Family Savings at an ATM. Family Savings carries into Chapter 2, while your pocket cash, regular BuckMe checking balance, and anything you leave under the floorboards are lost.

Money in Family Savings is locked away, so if you’ve already hit the Chapter 1 savings goal, use what’s left to buy weapons or clothes you want. I’d skip spending it on a new personal vehicle this late in the chapter, since those are lost in the transition too.

Finish Your Key Lento Side Quests and Check Jason’s House

Screenshot; Rockstar Games

Do both favors for Shirley. Bring her the rum first, then go back for Steal the Scooter when it becomes available. These are missable side quests.

Bring her the rum first, then go back for Steal the Scooter when it becomes available. These are missable side quests. Buy Lucia a necklace before Coming Home. You can get it at the Siren’s Chest in southwest Key Lento. It comes in handy as collateral at the Starlet Motel in Chapter 2 as well as becomes an optional jewelry item you can’t unlock later on.

You can get it at the Siren’s Chest in southwest Key Lento. It comes in handy as collateral at the Starlet Motel in Chapter 2 as well as becomes an optional jewelry item you can’t unlock later on. Find Donnie’s lost drugs if you need extra cash. Check the drop sites Cal points you to near Hamlet. After Swamped, there’s also a boat you can search east of Corsair Key.

Check the drop sites Cal points you to near Hamlet. After Swamped, there’s also a boat you can search east of Corsair Key. Finish Jason’s five house repairs. Take care of the roof, stairs, railing, and wall, then paint. If you’re missing the railing prompt, look between the squat rack and the ladder. This is an easy way to increase your relationship level with Lucia early on.

Take care of the roof, stairs, railing, and wall, then paint. If you’re missing the railing prompt, look between the squat rack and the ladder. This is an easy way to increase your relationship level with Lucia early on. Read the books and magazines around the house. Check the bedroom dresser, the dining table, the sideboard by the radio, the table out on the balcony, and the counter in the downstairs storage room.

Check the bedroom dresser, the dining table, the sideboard by the radio, the table out on the balcony, and the counter in the downstairs storage room. Meditate with Lucia after Down to Earth. If you see her leave the kitchen to meditate, follow her out to the balcony and join her when she asks.

If you see her leave the kitchen to meditate, follow her out to the balcony and join her when she asks. Pick Up Mandy’s Cigars . During the “Pipework” mission, Mandy will throw a box of cigars in the street after getting mad at Jason. You can only pick these up in Chapter 1, before they disappear.

. During the “Pipework” mission, Mandy will throw a box of cigars in the street after getting mad at Jason. You can only pick these up in Chapter 1, before they disappear. Pick up the trailer cash in Gone Fishing. Before you board the seaplane, make a quick stop at the red-and-white trailer to grab the cash.

Before you board the seaplane, make a quick stop at the red-and-white trailer to grab the cash. Grab Mandy’s cigars after fixing her sink. On your way out during Pipework, check the lawn for the cigar box she tossed outside.

On your way out during Pipework, check the lawn for the cigar box she tossed outside. Run Jason’s errands before picking up Lucia. After Feng Shui, you can pick up groceries, get flowers, stop for a haircut, and swing by Andy’s to collect Lucia’s clothes.

After Feng Shui, you can pick up groceries, get flowers, stop for a haircut, and swing by Andy’s to collect Lucia’s clothes. Get Lucia’s sunglasses during Day Release. While you’re on the yacht, talk to the couple standing near the stairs on the middle deck.

While you’re on the yacht, talk to the couple standing near the stairs on the middle deck. Pick Lucia up for Clock Out. If she calls after Day Release, accept the invitation and get to the community center before 4 PM in-game.

If she calls after Day Release, accept the invitation and get to the community center before 4 PM in-game. Meet Cal at the Rusty Anchor before Swamped. Follow up on his text before meeting Brian. Finish Ring the Bell! and give Cal a ride to unlock the bar’s merch.

Follow up on his text before meeting Brian. Finish Ring the Bell! and give Cal a ride to unlock the bar’s merch. Check for Donnie’s revolver and aviators during Don Gone. Look in the car trunk for his H&L .38, then check the bathroom shelf in his trailer for the sunglasses. Store the aviators in your wardrobe once you’ve picked them up.

If you’re already at Mattia’s marker and pressed for time, prioritize the house and the time-sensitive side missions. You can come back to Illegal Operations and the Bigfoot quest later.

Make a Manual Save Before Taking Mattia’s Offer

Screenshot; Rockstar Games

Make a manual save in a separate slot before you select Take Up Mattia’s Offer. Keep that slot if you want to go back to Jason’s house or see any Chapter 1 scenes you missed. GTA 6 doesn’t have a mission replay menu, so that save is your way back to this stretch of the story.