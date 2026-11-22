Chapter 2 of Grand Theft Auto VI gives Jason and Lucia a place to lay low in Port Gellhorn, but their stay at the Starlet Motel has an expiration date. Here’s how long the chapter takes, the full mission list, and all the GTA 6 Chapter 2 missables to look out for before you start Checking Out.

What Is the Final Chapter 2 Mission in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

“Checking Out” is the final mission in Chapter 2 of GTA 6, and starting it permanently removes the Starlet Motel as your safehouse. The mission appears on your map as Move to Vice City once you’ve finished the other main objectives, including Afternoon Delight, and reached the $15,000 goal for Prepare for Vice City. The marker takes you back to your room at the Starlet Motel.

Videos by VICE

I’d make a manual save in a separate slot before starting the mission. Grand Theft Auto VI doesn’t have mission replay, so keeping that save gives you a way to go back if you realize you forgot something at the motel.

GTA 6 Chapter 2 Missables – Everything to Do Before Checking Out

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The Starlet Motel is where I’d spend my last few minutes in Chapter 2. You’ll lose access to your room as a home base, so grab the motel collectibles while they’re close by and check the parking lot for Wyman. Some of these collectibles can be found elsewhere in Leonida.

Here is everything you should do before moving on to GTA 6 Chapter 3:

Check the Starlet Motel for Cards and Magazines

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Victor Maravilla card – Check the fridge in the motel’s common area. This is the first card I’d grab, since you can lose access to this copy after Checking Out.

– Check the fridge in the motel’s common area. This is the first card I’d grab, since you can lose access to this copy after Checking Out. Bryson Powers card – Head into the laundry room and look on top of the washing machine.

– Head into the laundry room and look on top of the washing machine. Vicki card – Look next to the toilet in the motel office bathroom. Players have reported getting this one after Chapter 2, so check the office if you’ve already moved out.

– Look next to the toilet in the motel office bathroom. Players have reported getting this one after Chapter 2, so check the office if you’ve already moved out. Help Me Help You Help Me – Read the magazine at the reception desk.

– Read the magazine at the reception desk. Wizard Wang – Look for this magazine in the motel cafeteria.

Help Wyman and Get Lucia’s Necklace Back

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Help Wyman with his car. Look for him in the Starlet Motel parking lot while you’re still staying there. It’s a small encounter that’s easy to walk right past if you’re going straight from your room to the next story marker.

Look for him in the Starlet Motel parking lot while you’re still staying there. It’s a small encounter that’s easy to walk right past if you’re going straight from your room to the next story marker. Pay Linda the $900 you owe for the room. If you bought Lucia the necklace in Chapter 1, Linda holds it as collateral. Stop by reception as Lucia during Behind on Payments to settle the bill and get the necklace back.

Can You Return to Port Gellhorn After Chapter 2?

Yes, you can return to Port Gellhorn after Chapter 2. You also keep your cash, bank balance, and cars when you move to Vice City. Billy’s missions continue in Chapter 3, and you can still bring cars to Moses later.

If you’re trying to hit the $15,000 goal before moving out, this is a good time to use the Port Gellhorn safe codes at the Brooks Boatworks, La Cascara Motel, and Kingpin Bowling Illegal Operations in the area.

How Long Is Chapter 2 in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Chapter 2 of GTA 6 can take around five hours if you purely focus on getting to Vice City. However, give yourself more time if you want to explore Port Gellhorn, do jobs for Billy or Moses, or still need to build up your savings before Checking Out.

In my GTA 6 review playthrough, it took me around 8 hours to complete the chapter. But I also explored the entire map and tackled some secret side quests that I stumbled upon while driving around Port Gellhorn.

How Many Missions Are in GTA 6 Chapter 2?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Chapter 2 of GTA 6 has 27 missions and tasks if you include optional jobs and smaller objectives, using the same broad count as our Chapter 1 guide. That includes everything from taking care of Jason at the motel to checking out McKittrick Farm.

GTA 6 Chapter 2 Mission List

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Here are all 27 Chapter 2 missions and tasks in GTA 6, from Jason and Lucia’s arrival at the Starlet Motel to their move to Vice City. Some objectives can appear in a different order depending on which jobs you do first.

What’s in the Bag?

Take Care of Jason

Overnight Charges

Just Moved In

Girl’s Trip

Pick Up a Gun (optional)

Moses

New Look

How Do I Look?

Painkiller Supplier

Ambulance Chaser

Check Out McKittrick Farm (optional)

Behind on Payments

Slam Dunk

Collect Chemicals for Kyle (optional)

Daily Driver

Breakfast Run

Coffee Break

Thrillbillies (optional)

Twist Wrist, Smash, Grab (optional)

Hit Avery Pawn (optional)

Hit Kingpin Bowling (optional)

Impounded Vehicle (optional)

Prepare for Vice City

Veteran Hunted (optional, Jason only)

Afternoon Delight

Checking Out

Once you’ve finished the main missions and saved up $15,000, you’re ready to head to Vice City. Before you start Checking Out, I’d take one last look around the Starlet Motel for any cards or magazines you missed.

However it’s important to reiterate that you can still come back to Port Gellhorn later, but your room at the motel won’t be yours anymore.