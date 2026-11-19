In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can find safe codes to earn extra cash at Illegal Operations. Here are all three GTA 6 safe codes for Port Gellhorn in Chapter 2, as well as where to find them if you want to unlock the safes yourself.

All Chapter 2 Safe Codes in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

There are three safes codes to find in Port Gellhorn in Chapter 2 of GTA 6. Safe codes can be discovered in Grand Theft Auto VI by exploring the Leonida map. They can turn up on sticky notes on desks, maps on walls, or even computer screens.

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However, some are harder to track down than others, so here are all three Chapter 2 safe codes in one place:

Port Gellhorn GTA 6 Safe Codes – Full List

Port Gellhorn Illegal Operation Safe Code Brooks Boatworks 6823 La Cascara Motel 6969 Kingpin Bowling 0300

How to Find All Three Port Gellhorn Safe Codes in GTA 6

In GTA 6, all three Port Gellhorn safe codes can be found at the Brooks Boatworks Illegal Operation located in the north eastern section of the region’s map.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The quickest way to track them down is to enter the Illegal Operation through a hole in the fence on the east side of the hideout.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You’ll then spot a gray building with stairs. Walk up the stairs, follow the walkway around the building, and enter the room through the door.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once inside, you’ll spot a map on the wall. Hold L2 on PS5 to study it. This automatically adds all three safe codes for Brooks Boatworks, La Cascara Motel, and Kingpin Bowling. From then on, the code will appear on your screen whenever you interact with one of those safes.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Open GTA 6 Safes Without a Code

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you can’t find a code, you can open GTA 6 safes with Sticky Bombs. Most Illegal Operations have crates in a nearby room where you can pick them up. You can also buy them at an Ammu-Nation or another gun shop.

Simply walk up to the locked safe and select “Open with Explosive” when the prompt appears. Using a Sticky Bomb will immediately alert nearby enemies, who can then call the cops on you. If you want to grab the cash without drawing attention, use the safe code.

Grand Theft Auto VI is now out around the world. Make sure to check our GTA 6 Review, for a full break down of the game.