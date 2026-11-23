Chapter 3 of Grand Theft Auto VI finally takes Jason and Lucia to Vice City, where they begin working with several new criminal organizations. However, there are a few missable missions and rewards you should get before progressing too far into the story. Here is how long Chapter 3 is in GTA 6, its full mission list, and everything you should do before starting the final mission.

What Is the Final Chapter 3 Mission in GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The Cartel Heist is the final mission in Chapter 3 of GTA 6. The mission sees Jason and Lucia working with Raul to rob the Sinfrontera National Bank in Vice City. However, before you can start the heist, you will need to complete several preparation missions throughout the chapter.

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Unlike Chapter 1’s Tourist Trap mission, you won’t immediately be locked into the final sequence of events. Instead, you will spend much of Chapter 3 preparing for the bank robbery while also completing jobs for other characters. Once you’ve finished the necessary story missions and heist preparations, Raul will eventually contact you to begin The Cartel Heist.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

I recommend making a manual save in a separate slot before starting the robbery. Grand Theft Auto VI doesn’t have a mission replay feature, so this is your best option if you want to return to Chapter 3 later.

GTA 6 Chapter 3 Missables – Everything to Do Before The Cartel Heist

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Chapter 3 has several optional missions, unique weapons, and rewards that players can potentially miss. While you can return to Vice City after progressing to Chapter 4, certain events and choices will no longer be available.

Here is everything I recommend doing before finishing GTA 6 Chapter 3:

Complete Yago’s Missable Street Race

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Join a Street Race: After arriving in Vice City, you can begin Yago’s racing questline. Complete the first race when it becomes available.

After arriving in Vice City, you can begin Yago’s racing questline. Complete the first race when it becomes available. Bumper to Bumper: Continue Yago’s storyline by completing this optional mission as Jason.

Continue Yago’s storyline by completing this optional mission as Jason. Race Against Yago: This is a time-sensitive mission that can disappear if you wait too long. Look for the hourglass icon on your map and prioritize the race when it becomes available.

This is a time-sensitive mission that can disappear if you wait too long. Look for the hourglass icon on your map and prioritize the race when it becomes available. Brother to Brother: You can also continue Yago’s storyline by helping him during this optional mission.

The most important mission here is Race Against Yago, as it’s one of the few optional activities in Grand Theft Auto VIthat can be permanently missed. Thankfully, you don’t need it for 100% completion or trophies.

Finish Halifax’s Dubious Provenance Quest

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

During Chapter 3, Jason and Lucia will become involved in a strange storyline surrounding a mysterious statue. This eventually leads to the Dubious Provenance mission, where you must decide whether to trust Halifax.

Complete Dubious Provenance: Visit the antique store and progress the statue storyline.

Visit the antique store and progress the statue storyline. Decide whether to trust Halifax: Your decision determines how the encounter plays out.

Your decision determines how the encounter plays out. Call Halifax: If you keep the statue and want to continue his storyline, make sure to contact him before Chapter 3 ends.

If you keep the statue and want to continue his storyline, make sure to contact him before Chapter 3 ends. Collect the optional rewards: Completing the additional encounter can earn you extra cash and access to rewards connected to Halifax’s storage unit.

If you keep the statue but never follow up with Halifax, you can miss the additional quest and its rewards. For a full breakdown of the choices, check out our GTA 6 Trust Halifax or Not guide.

Pick Up the Unique Weapons During Story Missions

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

There are also two weapons worth looking out for during Chapter 3’s main storyline. Both can be missed if you complete their respective missions without collecting them.

Monty’s 1992 Pistol: Look for this unique weapon during The Missing Link mission.

Look for this unique weapon during The Missing Link mission. Gil’s Kalinga .50: During Safe Word, check the practice safe for this special handgun.

I would prioritize getting both weapons during your first playthrough. Since GTA 6 doesn’t let you replay completed missions, you won’t be able to simply restart these jobs from the menu if you forget to pick them up.

Unlock the Missable Pfister Vanessa’s Growler Car

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Inside Boobie’s apartment safehouse, there is a secret puzzle that you can start by checking his laptop. After opening his email and looking at notes scattered around the apartment, you will discover the garage code 92665, which can be used to unlock the Del Rio Boulevard Garage.

Inside the garage is a rare pink Pfister Vanessa’s Growler, which can only be obtained during Chapter 3. However, this vehicle is permanently missable, so make sure to collect it before completing The Cartel Heist.

Even if you know the passcode, the garage will no longer open after Chapter 3. As a result, you’ll want to complete Boobie’s apartment puzzle and claim Vanessa’s Growler before progressing to Chapter 4.

Finish Any Optional Missions Before Leaving Chapter 3

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Finally, I recommend taking some time to explore Vice City before completing The Cartel Heist. Chapter 3 introduces several new contacts and activities, many of which can be completed outside the main storyline.

This includes helping Billy, finishing Kyle’s storyline, taking on jobs for Yasmani, and progressing Yago’s street racing missions.Most of these optional activities can still be completed later in the game.

However, I’d still recommend finishing any missions you have already started before moving into Chapter 4, especially if you’re trying to see as much of the story as possible.

How Long Is Chapter 3 in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Chapter 3 of GTA 6 takes approximately 10 to 15 hours to complete if you focus primarily on the main storyline. However, you should expect to spend considerably longer if you want to explore Vice City, complete optional missions, and unlock the new activities introduced throughout the chapter.

Chapter 3 is also one of the longest sections of Grand Theft Auto VI. There are several major storylines happening at the same time, and you will frequently need to switch between Jason and Lucia to progress different missions.

The chapter also introduces new mechanics, including the Key Cloner, which allows players to steal certain high-end vehicles that couldn’t be taken earlier in the game. Because there is so much to do in Vice City, I recommend taking your time with Chapter 3 rather than rushing straight to The Cartel Heist.

How Many Missions Are in GTA 6 Chapter 3?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Chapter 3 has 26 main story missions, although that number increases to 38 missions and tasks when including optional jobs, heist preparation objectives, and smaller activities.

This uses the same broader counting method as our Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 guides, rather than only counting the missions required to advance the main storyline. Not every objective is mandatory, and some missions can be completed in a different order depending on which characters you work with first.

GTA 6 Chapter 3 Mission List

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Here are all 38 Chapter 3 missions and tasks in GTA 6, from Jason and Lucia’s arrival in Vice City to the final Cartel Heist. Optional missions are marked below, and some jobs may become available in a different order depending on your progress.

Welcome to Vice City

Dealer’s Choice

Dubious Provenance

Mami Knows Best

Get Your Wheels (optional)

Join a Street Race (optional)

Here, Kitty Kitty

Send Money to Lorena

Encrypted Hard Drive

Boobie Time

Buddy? (optional)

Meet the Heders

Yasmani’s Jewelry Jobs

Bumper to Bumper (optional, Jason only)

Car Service

Send More Money to Lorena

Top Billing

First Impressions

Crosstown Traffic

Credit Check

Clonin’ Keys, Makin’ GS

Ride or Die

Raul’s Next Job

Race Against Yago (optional, missable)

Sinfrontera National Bank

Security Expert

Caught Slipping

Heist Planning

Company Property

Safe Word

The Missing Link

Mall Rats (optional)

Brother to Brother (optional)

Cooties

Hidden Charges

Bricked Up

South Leonida Real Estate

The Cartel Heist

Once you’ve completed The Cartel Heist, you will move into Chapter 4 of Grand Theft Auto VI. Thankfully, most of Vice City’s activities will still be available on the GTA 6 Map, so you don’t need to worry about clearing every single map marker before moving on.

However, I would make sure you’ve completed Race Against Yago, followed up with Halifax, and collected the unique weapons from The Missing Link and Safe Word. These are the Chapter 3 missables that are easiest to overlook, especially if you’re focused on progressing the main story.