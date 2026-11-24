Chapter 4 of Grand Theft Auto VI moves Jason and Lucia into the Y Hotel on Vice Beach as they prepare for a heist at Vice City International Airport. However, a couple of optional missions can disappear before the chapter ends, and there’s a unique weapon you can walk right past during the heist. Here’s how long Chapter 4 is in GTA 6, its full mission list, and what to do before moving on to Chapter 5.

What Is the Final Chapter 4 Mission in GTA 6?

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Starting From Zero is the final mission in Chapter 4 of GTA 6, but Sunset is the point of no return. The airport heist, VCIA Takedown, happens earlier. You’ll still have time to explore Vice City after the heist, so use that window to finish anything you’ve left open.

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Sunset begins when you pick up the message at the Y Hotel’s front desk. Starting From Zero follows automatically, and you’ll have to play through much of Chapter 5 before you can freely explore again.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

So as soon as you get notified that a message is waiting for you at the Y Hotel front desk, I’d make a manual save in a separate slot before picking it up. Grand Theft Auto VI has no mission replay, so keep an earlier save too if you want to revisit the airport heist.

GTA 6 Chapter 4 Missables – Everything to Do Before Sunset

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Felipe’s job and Shayna’s pickup can both disappear before you reach Sunset. If you’re collecting unique weapons, you’ll also need to pick up Francisco’s LMG-6 during the airport heist itself.

Find Felipe Before Starting Power Play

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After you finish Party Hard, Andrea contacts you about Felipe, who bailed on the Cartel Heist in Chapter 3. This opens the optional mission Bad Driver!, which sends you to a bar in Millport. You can start it as either Jason or Lucia, but you need to finish it before starting Power Play.

Spare Felipe and he’ll contact you later to offer you his car. Look for the follow-up mission Collect Felipe’s Gift to pick it up.

and he’ll contact you later to offer you his car. Look for the follow-up mission to pick it up. Kill Felipe and Andrea pays you $20,000.

If you want the car, make a save before confronting Felipe so you can go back if you pick the wrong outcome.

Pick Up Shayna as Lucia

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This Is a Free Call From… is a time-sensitive Chapter 4 mission that you can only start as Lucia. After Lawyer Up, drive through or near Hamlet as Lucia to get a message from Shayna, who needs a ride after being released from prison.

Once Pick Up Shayna appears with an hourglass on your map, head to the prison and start the mission. I’d do it as soon as it pops up, since it can expire while you’re off doing other jobs. Missing it won’t block 100% completion.

Pick Up Francisco’s LMG-6 During VCIA Takedown

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You can get Francisco’s LMG-6 during the final ground shootout in VCIA Takedown. When the game switches back to Jason and asks you to defend Andrea while she loads the bags, look for the weapon on the ground. Pick it up before you get in the van. It’s easy to miss if you run straight for the van as soon as Andrea calls you over.

Unlock the Large Bank Vaults

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If you still want to make some money before moving on, look for That’s Where the Money Is… after the airport heist. It’s listed as Wait at the Cafe and unlocks robberies at eight large bank vaults. You can still rob the vaults after the story, so you can leave those for later if you’re ready to start Sunset.

How Long Is Chapter 4 in GTA 6?

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Set aside roughly 11 to 16 hours for Chapter 4 of GTA 6 if you’re focusing on the main story. Give yourself more time if you want to finish the optional missions or start clearing out the newly unlocked bank vaults.

Like Chapter 3, much of Chapter 4 is spent setting up a single heist. You’ll switch between Jason and Lucia for different jobs, and there’s a cash requirement along the way. After Party Hard, you’ll need to send $75,000 to Abe Gonzalez through BuckMe to advance the story.

How Many Missions Are in GTA 6 Chapter 4?

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GTA 6 Chapter 4 has 25 main story missions, or 39 missions and tasks using the broader count from our earlier guides. The larger total includes optional jobs and smaller story objectives such as paying Abe, calling Nate, and checking in with Valentina.

GTA 6 Chapter 4 Mission List

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Here are the 39 Chapter 4 missions and tasks in GTA 6, from Ocean Beach to Starting From Zero. Optional jobs are marked below, and some missions can unlock in a different order depending on which character you’re playing and which jobs you’ve already finished.

Ocean Beach

Another Life

Pool Day

Company Cars

Lawyer Up

Heavy Lifting

It’s a Date! (Optional)

Party Hard

Pay Abe’s Fee

Photo/Shoot

Bad Driver! (Optional, missable)

Attend Eddie Acosta’s Party (Optional)

Making Gainz

Blood Sweat and Gear

Too Much Baggage

Watch It

Amateur Hour

Call Nate

Cash Injections

Dirty Work

Nate Will Be in Touch

Adventures in Babysitting

Rafa’s Kidnapping

Fresh Evidence

Child’s Play

This Is a Free Call From… (Optional, missable)

Power Play

Close Surveillance

Delivery Method

Team Building

Fully Catered

Heist Plans in Place

Headliners

VCIA Takedown

Tie Up Loose Ends

That’s Where the Money Is… (Optional)

Call Valentina Back

Sunset

Starting From Zero

If you’re already close to the airport heist, make a save before going in so you have another chance to grab Francisco’s LMG-6. Once you’re back at the Y Hotel, keep a second save before picking up the message for Sunset. That gives you a way back to Vice City before the story sends you into Chapter 5.