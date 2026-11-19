Cheat codes are back in Grand Theft Auto VI, and yes, you can give yourself $250,000 or spawn a Rhino Tank. However, there’s a major catch this time. Jason and Lucia now have to finish their story before you can start causing chaos with cheats in Leonida.

All GTA 6 Cheat Codes List

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 has a total 61 cheats, although not all of them have been unlocked yet. In my Grand Theft Auto VI review playthrough, I managed to get 12 of them through my own progression. We will continue to update this page as we continue grinding out the game to access more of them.

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However, with help from GTA Base, here is the full list of GTA 6 cheat codes we know about so far:

Player Cheats

Cheat D-pad code How to unlock $250,000 money cheat ↑ → ↓ ← ↑ ← ↓ → Finish the main story Body Armor ↓ ↑ ← ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ Do 100 workouts Drunk Unconfirmed Spend $2,500 on alcohol No Fall Damage Unconfirmed Survive 20 freefalls from 40 feet Parachute Unconfirmed Make 50 skydives or BASE jumps from at least 300 feet Raise Heat Level ← ↓ → ↓ ↑ ↓ ↑ Escape a three-star wanted level 25 times Raise Wanted Level ← ↓ → ↓ ↑ → ↑ Escape a three-star wanted level 50 times Repair Vehicle Unconfirmed Win 10 races at Gellhorn Raceway, Thrillbilly Mud Club, and Boone Speedway Unlimited Focus ↓ ↑ ↑ ↓ ↑ ↓ ↑ ↓ ↑ → Finish the main story Unlimited Nitrous Unconfirmed Land 50 stunt jumps

Combat Cheats

Cheat D-pad code How to unlock All Explosive Weapons Unconfirmed Throw 100 grenades Attack Force ↓ ↑ ← ← → ↓ ↓ ↑ ↓ Finish the main story Exploding Balls ↓ ↑ ← ← → ↓ ↓ ↑ → Deal explosive damage to 20 enemies Exploding Bottles Unconfirmed Throw 100 Molotovs Explosive Shotgun Unconfirmed Deal explosive damage to 100 enemies Hauners H-AT Unconfirmed Destroy 100 vehicles with explosions Incendiary Ammo Unconfirmed Set 100 enemies on fire Infinite Ammo ↓ ↑ → ↓ ← ← ↑ ↓ ↓ ↓ Earn 25 shooting-range medals at silver or above Max Ammo ↓ ↑ → ↓ ← ← ↑ ↑ ↓ ← Earn 25 shooting-range medals at bronze or above (see note below) No Reload ↓ ↑ → ↓ ← ← ↑ ↓ ↓ ↑ Earn 25 gold medals at shooting ranges Vehicle Force ↓ ↑ ← ← → ↓ ← ↑ ↓ Run over and kill 25 enemies with a vehicle

Vehicle Spawn Cheats

Cheat D-pad code How to unlock Airboat 09 Unconfirmed Finish 5 Survival challenges Bravado Banshee Unconfirmed Finish every Combat challenge Brimstone Golfer Unconfirmed Finish every Sports challenge Hauners P-996 Lazer Unconfirmed Finish every challenge Hauners Rhino Tank Unconfirmed Finish every Survival challenge HVY Bulldozer ← ↑ → ↓ ← → → ↓ Discover the bulldozer in the Progress menu Inflatable Flamingo Unconfirmed Destroy 50 cocaine flamingos Interstate Ambulance Unconfirmed Discover the ambulance in the Progress menu Lapwing Mallard Unconfirmed Finish 5 Vehicle challenges Maibatsu Boomazoom ← ↑ → ↓ ← ← ↑ ← Finish 5 Shopping challenges Maibatsu Sanchez Unconfirmed Finish 5 Criminal challenges MTL Pumper ← ↑ → ↓ ← → → ↑ Discover the fire truck in the Progress menu Nagasaki Carbon RS Unconfirmed Finish every Exploration challenge Nagasaki Sea Sparrow Unconfirmed Finish 5 Exploration challenges Progen Emerus Unconfirmed Finish every Vehicle challenge Speeder 700 GT Unconfirmed Finish 5 Combat challenges Truffade Thrax Unconfirmed Finish every Shopping challenge Tuff BMX Unconfirmed Finish 5 Fitness challenges ’65 Vapid Dominator Unconfirmed Finish every Fitness challenge Vapid Stanier G2 Taxi Unconfirmed Finish 5 Sports challenges Western Zombie Bobber Unconfirmed Finish every Criminal challenge

Weather and Time Cheats

Cheat D-pad code How to unlock Cycle Weather ↓ → ↑ ↓ → ↑ → Finish the main story Move Time Forward Unconfirmed Collect 10 watches Pause Time of Day Unconfirmed Collect 20 watches

Screen Filter Cheats

Cheat D-pad code How to unlock Bubblegum Unconfirmed Collect all 24 Vice City Flamingos cards Cataclysm ↓ ↓ ↑ → → ↑ ← ← → → Discover Martha’s Vamos in the Progress menu Dark Mirror Unconfirmed Earn $500,000 from vehicle sales Dollhouse ↓ ↓ ↑ → → ↑ ← ← ↓ → Spend 8 hours with your partner Faded Glory ↓ ↓ ↑ → → ↑ ← ← ← → Rob 50 stores with your partner Fast Forward Unconfirmed Meditate 50 times Fisheye Unconfirmed Catch 100 fish Golden Hour Unconfirmed Spend 4 hours holding hands Hellscape Unconfirmed Steal 100 police vehicles Migraine Unconfirmed Last 6 minutes at a six-star wanted level Neon Jungle Unconfirmed Discover all 16 Girlypop vehicles Pinhole Unconfirmed Clear 25 gang operations with your partner Pixel Art Unconfirmed Earn $250,000 from collectible sales Powdered Sugar Unconfirmed Use WAiNK to scan all space debris Videotape Unconfirmed Do 50 activities with your partner Yesteryear Unconfirmed Discover the Ridgeway

How to Unlock Cheat Codes in GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

To unlock cheat codes in GTA 6, you need to finish the main story. After completing the game, go to the Progress menu and then select the Cheats page. A few cheats, including the $250,000 money cheat and Unlimited Focus, unlock when you beat the campaign.

However, most cheats have their own unlock requirements, and any progress you made during the story counts toward them.

How to Enter GTA 6 Cheats on PS5 and Xbox

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Press Up on the D-pad to pull out your phone. On PS5, hold L1 and press R1. On Xbox Series X|S, hold LB and press RB. Enter the cheat’s arrow sequence using the D-pad while still holding the two buttons listed above. The arrows are the same on both consoles.

If a code isn’t working, check Progress → Cheats to see whether you’ve unlocked it on that save.

What Is the GTA 6 Money Cheat Code?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 money cheat is ↑ → ↓ ← ↑ ← ↓ →. Enter it with your phone open after unlocking cheats to instantly add $250,000. However, before you rush out to use this code to complete your BuckMe family savings account goal, you can’t. That is because saving your game gets disabled after using any cheat.

Conversely, if you’re trying to make enough money to get through Chapters 1 and 2, you’ll still need to earn it through activities like Illegal Operations and selling cars. Again, the money cheat unlocks after the campaign, and the cash won’t carry over to your save.

For the easiest way to make cash, check out our How to Make Money Fast in GTA 6 guide, which covers the game’s opening hour chapters.

Do GTA 6 Cheats Disable Saves and Trophies?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Yes. Using a cheat disables saving and blocks trophies and achievements for your current session. Make a manual save before entering a code, then quit and reload that save when you’re ready to go back to playing normally. Any progress you make after turning on a cheat will be lost when you quit.

In GTA 6, cheat codes are more intended for fun and not helping you complete story missions. So if you want to buy ever exotic car in the game, blow up vehicles with tanks – cheats are perfect for you.