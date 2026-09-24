GTA 6 Collector’s Edition and Merchandise Leak

A GTA 6 collector’s edition may have leaked through listings tied to the Rockstar Games Store. Fans also found references to dozens of Grand Theft Auto VI merchandise items, including shirts, hats and a Burger Shot leather lunch bag.

GTA 6 Collector’s Edition May Be Called the Vice City Collection

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Eagle-eyed fans have reportedly found a listing for GTA VI: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection on the Rockstar Games store website. According to the , some believe it could be a GTA 6 collector’s edition for the physical release of the game.

Videos by VICE

Fans spotted the listing through a store URL. The link doesn’t currently show a product page, but its files reportedly identify the item as a “physical good.” Adding to the mystery, is the Vice City Collection is reportedly around 8.6 kilograms, or 18 pounds. Which certainly seems like it could be a Collector’s Edition box.

Screenshot: GTA Forums

However, Rockstar Games has not announced a Grand Theft Auto VI collector’s edition, and the listing doesn’t actually describe the Vice City Collection as one. Fans are largely speculating it’s a CE based on it having “collection” in the name, which makes it sound like an edition of the game.

Update: The GTA 6 collector’s edition might get announced soon. Trusted Rockstar Games dataminer Ben (videotech) has commented on the leak on X and wrote: “Yeah, the GTA VI Collector’s Edition is coming.”

Dozens of GTA 6 Merchandise Items Also Appear in Listings

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The Vice City Collection wasn’t the only new item fans found. A much larger list of potential GTA 6 merchandise also leaked on the forum, including clothing, accessories and items based on brands from the game. If these listings are actually accurate, Rockstar is going all out to promote the title. And it’s pretty epic!

Here is the full list of Grand Theft Auto VI merchandise found in the listings:

GTA VI Solid Tee – Blue

GTA VI Solid Tee – Pink

GTA VI Solid Tee – Black

GTA VI Tonal Print Tee

GTA VI Baby Tee – Black w/ Pink

GTA VI Baby Tee – Blue w/ Pink

GTA VI Baby Tee – Pink w/ Blue

GTA VI Tonal Print Baby Tee

VI Tee Pink on Blue (UK)

VI Tee Blue on Pink (UK)

VI Tee Pink on Black (UK)

VI Tee Pink on White (UK)

Parody Shards Tee – Pink

Parody Shards Tee – Blue

Parody Fob Tee – Black

Macca Parody VC Leonida Tee

Parody Macca Gator Tee – Black (UK)

Macca Parody Tee – White (UK)

Narcos Tee – White (UK)

Burger Shot Ringer Tee (UK)

Burger Shot Cup Tee – Blue (UK)

Keyline Logo Gradient Tee – Black

Keyline Logo Solid Tee – Blue

Keyline Logo Solid Tee – Pink

Rockstar Games Gradient Logo Tee – Black (UK)

Rockstar Embroidery Tee – White w/ Pink (UK)

VI Flexfit – Blue/Pink

VI Flexfit – Pink/Blue

VI Flexfit – Black/Pink

Rockstar Flexfit – Blue/Pink

Rockstar Flexfit – Pink/Blue

Rockstar Flexfit – Black/Pink

VI Palms Dad Hat – Blue w/ Pink (UK)

VI Palms Dad Hat – Pink w/ Blue (UK)

VI Palms Dad Hat – Black w/ Pink (UK)

Manatees Teal Snapback (UK)

Narcos Logo Snapback (UK)

GTA VI Zippo

GTA VI Money Clip

GTA VI Tote Bag – Blue

GTA VI Tote Bag – Pink

GTA VI Lobster Claw Keychain

GTA VI Standard Color Sticker Pack

GTA VI Hologram Sticker Pack

I ♥ VC Bumper Sticker

VI Basketball – Black, in box (UK)

Manatees Football (UK)

Burger Shot Leather Lunch Bag (UK)

GTA VI: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection

Assuming these items are real, I really want that Burger Shot leather lunch bag! That said, it should again be reiterated that Rockstar Games has not confirmed that any of this merchandise will be released. While fans discovering these files and URL links on the game’s website is compelling for sure, it also doesn’t guarantee they will actually be released.

Still, with the name and weight of the item revealed, many fans are holding out hope that the GTA VI: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection is an official collector’s edition of the much anticipated title.