GTA 6 Collector’s Edition Revealed – Price, Items and Pre-Order Details

Rockstar Games has revealed a GTA 6 Collector’s Edition. The Goodtime State Vice City Collection is a $399.99 collector’s box filled with merchandise inspired by Leonida. Here is everything included, where to order it, and when it will ship.

GTA 6 Vice City Collection Price and Pre-Order Details

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA VI: The Goodtime State Vice City Collection costs $399.99 and was announced on the Rockstar Games Store. Rockstar describes it as a premium collector’s box inspired by Macca the Gator, a fictional TV show from Leonida.

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Despite the GTA 6 collector’s box name, this is a merchandise collection that does not actually include the game. Rockstar specifically notes that Grand Theft Auto VI is sold separately, so the $399.99 price tag is just for a the box and collectible items.

According to the store listing, the collection is available to ship from November 19, 2026. That is the shipping date, so it does not necessarily mean your box will arrive on launch day. Shipping costs extra, as the item is not eligible for free shipping.

Everything Included in the GTA 6 Vice City Collection

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 Goodtime State Vice City Collection contains 11 items, ranging from an Oakley sunglasses collaboration to a double-sided poster with a map of Leonida.

Here is the full list of collectibles included in the Vice City collection set from Rockstar’s store:

Item Details Macca the Gator Figure A figure with a twist-open base for storing small items. Oakley Frogskins Sunglasses Matte black sunglasses with Prizm Sapphire lenses and a pink GTA VI logo. Leonida Keys Crossbody Bag A ripstop bag with black and pink lining, patches, and a custom zipper pull. New Era 9FORTY Snapback Hat A Vice City and Leonida-themed hat. Macca the Gator Magnetic Mirror A pink glass mirror that can also be used as a tray or hung with its rear magnets. Chunkee the Manatee Shot Glass A shot glass with Chunkee on the front and a Rockstar Games logo underneath. Vice City Collectible Swizzle Spoon A decorative spoon with Vice City and Rockstar Games logos. Vice City Razor Blade Keychain A metallic, razor-blade-style keychain with GTA VI and Vice City logos. Leonida Keys Enamel Pin Set Nine pins packaged in a metal tin. Leonida Keys Sticker Pack Nine vinyl stickers packaged in a stash bag. Double-Sided Souvenir Poster Macca the Gator artwork on one side and a map of Leonida on the other.

For many fans, the Leonida map will likely be one of the biggest draws. The back of the souvenir poster offers a full view of the state, while the front features characters from Macca the Gator.

When Does the GTA 6 Collector’s Box Ship?

Rockstar says the GTA 6 The Goodtime State Vice City Collection will be available to ship from November 19, 2026. Once an order ships, the buyer will receive a confirmation email with a tracking link. Delivery time depends on the shipping option selected at checkout.

The publisher also confirmed this is a limited-edition item and will be sold in small quantities. The collector’s box gives players a wide range of physical items tied to Vice City and Leonida, including the first souvenir map of the game’s setting.