‘GTA 6’ Could Cause 1.5 Million Americans to Miss Work on Release Day, According to Experts

To say the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI game is highly anticipated is like saying water is wet. As of this month, estimated pre-orders have reached 6 million copies, with PS5 pre-orders accounting for 4.8 million alone. But is it possible that this latest addition to the Grand Theft Auto franchise could actually have a negative impact on the U.S. economy?

Waking up and going to work on GTA 6 release day might be a little difficult, knowing the game is sitting on the console or PC, ready to play and yet out of reach. Since the game has been in development in one stage or another for over ten years, impatience is understandable. And depending on a player’s schedule, both at work and at home, it’s possible that they may only eke out a few hours in the game before heading to bed.

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Those considerations might be at play as experts predict just how many people could call out of work on November 19. According to online reports, up to 1.5 million people might call in sick, utilize available vacation time, or cash in paid time off. Some companies, says the Wall Street Journal, have even incorporated the release date into their PTO packages. Either way, it seems that companies are bracing themselves for a weakened workforce, with swaths of employees taking the day off to dedicate themselves to this new Grand Theft Auto chapter.

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Experts predict millions could be calling out of work on ‘GTA 6’ release day

The first Grand Theft Auto game launched back in 1997, and since then the franchise has totaled billions of dollars in revenue and millions of copies sold. The most recent offering, Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013 and brought in almost $10 billion in revenue to Rockstar Games. Grand Theft Auto games offer players the opportunity to explore an open world, from Liberty City, to San Andreas, and the most recent location, Vice City. Alongside the main storyline, each game has a variety of missions and side quests to complete, meaning there is multiple hours of gameplay available.

In Grand Theft Auto VI, the story takes its inspiration from infamous couple Bonnie and Clyde, with protagonists Jason and Lucia choosing to work together to create a new life for themselves. For anyone familiar with Grand Theft Auto – or even just the title – it’s not surprising that this includes turning to crime. When things get dangerous, the pair has to lean on each other to survive. Players take control of Jason and Lucia respectively as the story develops, and in addition to the main story, there are side quests to take on, missions to execute, and activities to discover.

With all that in mind, it seems that anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI could have real economic consequences, and not just for the studio. But the enthusiasm is completely understandable, especially considering how long players have been waiting for the game to arrive. Add in an exciting new story, including Lucia in her unique role as a fully realized female protagonist, and players being eager to get started isn’t so surprising at all.