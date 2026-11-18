Grand Theft Auto VI is pushing the boundaries of gaming with groundbreaking features and technical feats that push the limits of modern consoles. However, Rockstar is also creating next-level romance in GTA 6 in a way that’s never been seen before in the series. Here’s how Jason and Lucia’s relationship is at the center of the next Grand Theft Auto and the seedy underbelly of Vice City.

GTA 6 Romance Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Among the crime sprees, carjackings, and violence in GTA 6 is a love story. In Grand Theft Auto VI, players will jump between Jason and Lucia, who are in a relationship with each other. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the dual protagonists.

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However, Rockstar has revealed quite a bit about their romance in previews, interviews, and Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. Here’s everything we know so far about dating in Vice City and how romance in GTA 6 works.

Is Jason and Lucia’s Romance Optional in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Bloomberg

If you’re someone who isn’t into romance, there’s no need to panic. According to Rockstar Games, pursuing Jason and Lucia’s romance is optional. The two characters start out in a relationship, but it’s up to the player to decide how much they want to pursue it.

In an interview with IGN, Rockstar North’s Rob Nelson explained that players can skip nurturing their relationship and keep things platonic. If you don’t want to engage with the romance, Jason and Lucia will still be partners in crime.

Nelson also said that how much you nurture their relationship will affect how their story plays out. From the sounds of it, players will have quite a bit of agency with how they handle relationship at the center of GTA 6.

How Dating Works in GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If you want to engage with romance in GTA 6, you’ll have to nurture Jason and Lucia’s relationship through a variety of activities. Nelson gave the example of playing solo as one character and getting a goodnight text from the other. If you ignore the text, it can hurt their relationship a little. A quick goodnight reply is enough to check in.

Similarly, players can go on dates to help grow their romantic relationship. So far, there’s a lot we don’t know about what date nights will entail. However, Nelson said that Jason and Lucia can grow their relationship by spending time together in the open world. Even robbing a bank together counts as quality time. Here are some of the activities Nelson mentioned.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In various previews Rockstar has given additional example of how Jason and Lucia can grow their relationship such as going on hikes together, kayaking or hitting up night clubs. Here is a list of some of the confirmed activities we know about so far:

Visiting the zoo

Kayaking

Walking along the beach

Billiards

Mini golf

Scuba diving

Parachuting

Robbing stores or banks

What Happens If You Neglect Jason and Lucia’s Relationship?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar revealed in an interview with Famitsu that players will even be able to check Jason and Lucia’s relationship status in-game at any time. But it goes beyond that. According to Rockstar, neglecting their romance will actually affect how they act around each other.

For example, the options to hold hands or kiss can disappear if their bond weakens enough. Don’t worry, though. Just like in a real-life relationship, players can spend time together to rebuild their connection.

How Rockstar Makes Jason and Lucia Feel Like a Couple

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

One of my favorite details revealed in a GTA 6 preview is that you can hold down R2 to make Jason and Lucia hold hands. During the demo Rockstar showed IGN, the two reunited in free roam, held hands, and shared a quick kiss. It’s a small moment, but I like that Rockstar gives you a way to reach for your partner’s hand while you’re out exploring.

That’s the part of the romance I’m most curious to see in action. You could spend an afternoon getting into trouble together and then decide to take a walk along the beach. Getting to choose when they hold hands is an intricate detail that could make the quieter moments feel like part of the story you’re playing.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Whether you choose to engage with GTA 6’s relationship system or not, it appears Rockstar Games is gearing up to set a new bar for how romance is depicted in gaming.