How Big Is GTA 6 on PS5? Download Size and Storage Requirements

The GTA 6 preload is now live on PS5 and Xbox. If you pre-ordered digitally, you can start downloading Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of its November 19 release. Here’s how big the download is and how much room you’ll need to free up on your console.

How Many GB Is GTA 6 on PS5?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

The GTA 6 download size on PS5 is 210 GB, and PlayStation says you’ll need at least 212 GB of free storage to preload it. Players who have pre-ordered the game on the PlayStation or Xbox store digitally, can now download Grand Theft Auto VI in full on their console.

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However, how many GB GTA 6 is depends on the region, and console platform. While most versions of the game hover around the same overall size, there are some slight differences we’ll break down below:

GTA 6 Download Size by Region

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 download size varies by region, as there are separate PS5 builds for Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Dataminers found that the Australia and New Zealand build is missing a file under 1 MB. Japan may be missing a larger file, though its exact PS5 download size is still unverified.

PS5 region Reported preload download Free space PlayStation lists Global build About 210 GB 212 GB Australia and New Zealand 209.913 GB 212 GB Japan Exact size unverified 212 GB

How to Check if You Have Enough Space for GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

From your PS5 home screen, go to Settings > Storage to see how much room you have. If you’re short, select Console Storage > Games and Apps to see what’s taking up space. You can delete a game you aren’t playing or move it to USB extended storage to make room. If you have a compatible M.2 SSD installed, you can download GTA 6 directly to it by changing your Installation Location in the Storage menu.

If you’re waiting for the physical edition, you’ll still need room for the full download. The PS5 box comes with a PlayStation Store code, and photos of the German packaging list 230 GB of storage. PlayStation’s online guidance for the digital preload lists 212 GB.