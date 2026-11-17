GTA 6 is already up for Game of the Year two days before it launches. Rockstar’s long-awaited sequel is in contention for eight awards at The Game Awards 2026, including Best Game Direction and Best Narrative. The nominations also revealed that Manni L. Perez has a role in Grand Theft Auto VI.

All 8 GTA 6 Nominations at The Game Awards 2026

The Game Awards just revealed its nominees, and GTA 6 has been nominated for over eight awards just days before its November 19 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game’s launch falls just inside the eligibility window, which closes on November 20 at 9 PM PT.

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Game of the Year is the biggest nomination Grand Theft Auto VI received, but Rockstar’s title is also up for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Audio Design. One of the more surprising reveals came in the Best Performance category, where Manni L. Perez was nominated for her work on GTA 6.

Here are all eight nominations for GTA 6, including Perez’s Best Performance nod:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance — Manni L. Perez

Best Action/Adventure

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Was Lucia GTA 6 actor Confirmed? Manni L. Perez Nomination Sparks speculation

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Manni L. Perez was announced as a Best Performance nominee for Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans have long speculated that Perez plays Lucia Caminos, one of the game’s two protagonists. However, it should be pointed out that Manni L. Perez has not technically been confirmed to be playing Lucia.

The Game Awards announced the nominated actors alongside their games and omitted character names, so Perez’s specific role is still unconfirmed. We’ll find out how many awards GTA 6 takes home when The Game Awards airs on Thursday, December 10.