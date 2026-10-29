GTA 6 Edge Magazine Reveals New Screenshots and Gameplay Features

The GTA 6 Edge Magazine special edition is now out digitally and includes an in-depth interview with Rockstar Games. From its massive open world to new details about Jason and Lucia, here are all the new Grand Theft Auto VI screenshots and features revealed in the issue.

GTA 6 Edge Magazine Includes Over 10 New Screenshots

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 Edge Magazine special edition is out now, and features over ten new screenshots from the game, giving fans another look at Rockstar’s open world ahead of its November 19 release.

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Many of the new images feature Jason and Lucia with new fashion styles, while several of the new screenshots reveal new Leonida locations. You can check out all of the new Grand Theft Auto VI images below.

All New GTA 6 Screenshots

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

All GTA 6 Features Revealed in Edge Magazine

Screenshot: Future, EDGE Magazine, Rockstar Games

Alongside the screenshots, the special edition features an extensive interview with Rockstar Games about Grand Theft Auto VI. The issue’s 16-page cover story follows a visit to the developer’s Edinburgh headquarters.

There is quite a lot to unpack here, including police K-9 units, usable public transportation, and a closer look at how pedestrians react to your actions. For your convenience, here is a breakdown of the features and development details covered in the issue:

Open World and Exploration

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Massive map: Leonida is described as nearly matching the combined playable areas of GTA 4, GTA 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Leonida is described as nearly matching the combined playable areas of GTA 4, GTA 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2. More interiors: Players will have access to considerably more indoor locations than in previous Grand Theft Auto games.

Players will have access to considerably more indoor locations than in previous Grand Theft Auto games. Usable public transportation: Both Jason and Lucia can travel using fully functioning bus and train networks.

Both Jason and Lucia can travel using fully functioning bus and train networks. Longer days and nights: The day/night cycle lasts significantly longer than it does in GTA 5.

The day/night cycle lasts significantly longer than it does in GTA 5. More believable roads: Streets and highways have been made narrower to give them a more realistic feel.

Streets and highways have been made narrower to give them a more realistic feel. A densely populated world: Beyond its size, the preview highlights how much activity and detail Rockstar has packed into the map.

Beyond its size, the preview highlights how much activity and detail Rockstar has packed into the map. Places still being discovered: Rockstar’s head of development says he still encounters areas he has never seen, even after years of working on the game.

Rockstar’s head of development says he still encounters areas he has never seen, even after years of working on the game. Dedicated world-building teams: Separate teams worked on fictional brands, billboards, radio commercials, television programming, pedestrians, and political campaigns.

NPCs and Character Reactions

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

A studio focused on NPCs: Rockstar established an entire studio dedicated to developing the game’s non-player characters.

Rockstar established an entire studio dedicated to developing the game’s non-player characters. Individual personalities: NPC behavior takes into account temperament, aggression, location, what they have witnessed, and how the player treats them.

NPC behavior takes into account temperament, aggression, location, what they have witnessed, and how the player treats them. Different neighborhood reactions: Pedestrians behave differently depending on the district, with some more willing to confront you instead of immediately fleeing.

Pedestrians behave differently depending on the district, with some more willing to confront you instead of immediately fleeing. Visible weapons attract attention: Simply walking around with a shotgun can alarm nearby pedestrians, even if you never aim it at anyone.

Simply walking around with a shotgun can alarm nearby pedestrians, even if you never aim it at anyone. How you carry weapons matters: A gun resting over your shoulder may draw less concern than one held in your hands. Some people may also challenge you.

A gun resting over your shoulder may draw less concern than one held in your hands. Some people may also challenge you. Room to de-escalate: Players can drop a weapon, and certain situations give you some leeway before triggering a wanted level.

Players can drop a weapon, and certain situations give you some leeway before triggering a wanted level. Reactions to unpleasant surroundings: Characters can display different levels of disgust depending on their environment. In one example, Jason recoils after entering a house that a dog has trashed.

Characters can display different levels of disgust depending on their environment. In one example, Jason recoils after entering a house that a dog has trashed. Unpredictable encounters: A robbery victim might fight back, a shopper could intervene during a gas station holdup, or another group of drivers could challenge you to a street race during an escape.

Crime and Police Pursuits

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Police K-9 units: Dogs will take part in police pursuits.

Dogs will take part in police pursuits. A more detailed heat system: Police track information about your location, clothing, and accomplices.

Police track information about your location, clothing, and accomplices. Drivers can resist carjackings: Some motorists carry weapons and will fight back when you try to steal their vehicles.

Some motorists carry weapons and will fight back when you try to steal their vehicles. Vehicle trackers: Certain cars have tracking devices, adding another complication to stealing them.

Certain cars have tracking devices, adding another complication to stealing them. Criminal Profile system: Your behavior places you on a scale ranging from Professional to Irredeemable, represented by angel and devil icons.

Your behavior places you on a scale ranging from Professional to Irredeemable, represented by angel and devil icons. Alternatives to killing: Players can incapacitate enemies or try threats and intimidation before turning to lethal force.

Players can incapacitate enemies or try threats and intimidation before turning to lethal force. Story consequences: Your Criminal Profile can influence how Jason and Lucia’s story develops.

Your Criminal Profile can influence how Jason and Lucia’s story develops. More dangerous criminal activity: Robberies and escapes are designed to feel less predictable, with other people capable of disrupting your plans.

Jason, Lucia, and the Story

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Switchable protagonists: Players can switch between Jason and Lucia, similar to the character-switching system in GTA 5.

Players can switch between Jason and Lucia, similar to the character-switching system in GTA 5. An established emotional connection: Unlike GTA 5’s protagonists, Jason and Lucia begin with a shared emotional history.

Unlike GTA 5’s protagonists, Jason and Lucia begin with a shared emotional history. A relationship scale: Their closeness is tracked across four levels and increases as they spend more time together.

Their closeness is tracked across four levels and increases as they spend more time together. Partners in crime: Players can influence their relationship and criminal behavior, while their partnership remains central to the story.

Players can influence their relationship and criminal behavior, while their partnership remains central to the story. Leaving crime behind: Whether their criminal lifestyle is worth continuing is a major theme of the narrative.

Whether their criminal lifestyle is worth continuing is a major theme of the narrative. Red Dead Redemption 2 influence: Rockstar says its previous game had a substantial impact on GTA 6’s storytelling.

Rockstar says its previous game had a substantial impact on GTA 6’s storytelling. Overlapping development: Work on GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2 overlapped for several years, with Rockstar tracing its approach to a more interactive open world back to at least 2015.

Work on GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2 overlapped for several years, with Rockstar tracing its approach to a more interactive open world back to at least 2015. The central relationship came later: Rockstar settled on the Bonnie and Clyde-style pairing after completing Red Dead Redemption 2.

Vehicles, Services, and Buffs

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Personal vehicle delivery: A service called Scooter Bros brings your vehicles to you, including the weapons stored in the trunk.

A service called Scooter Bros brings your vehicles to you, including the weapons stored in the trunk. Quick refueling: Rockstar says filling up is fast and a full tank lasts a long time. Low fuel also leaves players some room to keep traveling.

Rockstar says filling up is fast and a full tank lasts a long time. Low fuel also leaves players some room to keep traveling. Vehicle searches through WAINK: Players can use the app to locate specific vehicles sought by criminal fences. Their condition affects how much money you receive.

Players can use the app to locate specific vehicles sought by criminal fences. Their condition affects how much money you receive. Food and drink bonuses: Coffee boosts stamina, while protein shakes provide a health buff.

Between the more reactive pedestrians and the added complications during robberies, even a simple car theft sounds like it could get out of hand pretty quickly. We won’t have much longer to see how these systems work together, as GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.