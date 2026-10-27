GTA 6 Edge Magazine Release Date and Time – New Screenshots & Details

Rockstar Games has confirmed that a GTA 6 Edge Magazine issue will be releasing soon. Here is when the Grand Theft Auto VI special edition issue releases, and what details will be featured in it.

Screenshot: Future, EDGE Magazine, Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 Edge Magazine release date is October 29, 2026. The special edition will be available in both physical and digital formats. Those wanting to read the Rockstar Games interview as soon as possible can get the when it drops this Thursday.

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As for what time the digital Grand Theft Auto VI Edge Magazine edition will release, it could arrive around 10 a.m. UK time, which is 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET for North American fans. However, this is only an estimate based on previous issues, as an official digital release time has not been confirmed.

If the GTA 6 Game Informer issue is anything to go by, the digital issue could also see a surge in traffic, which might make it difficult for some readers to access it right away.

What To Expect From the GTA 6 Edge Magazine Edition

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Edge Magazine also released an official preview synopsis of its GTA 6 special edition: “For its new edition, on sale October 29, the EDGE team travelled to Rockstar’s Edinburgh development HQ to talk to the leadership team behind the most keenly anticipated game of the year, Grand Theft Auto VI.”

Here is what will be featured in the GTA 6 Edge Magazine edition:

A 16-page cover story with exclusive interviews

New GTA 6 screenshots

A new look at Mendez, Jason, and ocean wildlife

A special gatefold cover featuring Jason and Lucia artwork

Interviews with Rockstar Games developers

Edge Magazine also posted an official preview video of the GTA 6 edition, which featured low-resolution images of the new screenshots:

GamesRader has shared the new 16 page GTAVI page will be available for free this Thursday, also here's all the compiled low-res screenshots from the preview video.



Coming this Thursday at: https://t.co/ugvPu20GF7 pic.twitter.com/Lni4Jb7T31 — ben (@videotech) October 27, 2026

How to Read Grand Theft Auto VI Edge Special Edition

The GTA 6 Edge Magazine edition will be available digitally for free through GamesRadar. Players who visit the website after it goes live on October 29 will be able to read the entire issue at no extra cost.

With Grand Theft Auto VI set to launch on November 19, 2026, the Edge Magazine issue should give fans another look at the highly anticipated game just weeks before its release. We’ll have to wait until October 29 to see what new details Rockstar shares about Jason, Lucia, and the world of Leonida.