GTA 6 Extended Look is 20 Minutes Long According to Netflix Customer Support

The Grand Theft Auto VI Extended Look presentation will reportedly be 20 minutes long, according to Netflix customer support. The potential runtime for the August 27 event also lines up with previous claims that the next GTA 6 gameplay trailer will feature a lengthy and “meaningful” look at the game.

How Long Is the GTA 6 Extended Look on netflix?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

Rockstar Games surprised players this morning by announcing that a GTA 6 Extended Look presentation would release on Netflix on August 27. However, the publisher was vague about what the event would entail. Would it include gameplay? Features? And how long does “extended” actually mean? Well, based on Netflix support’s latest update, GTA 6 preview could be pretty lengthy.

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According to Netflix customer support, the GTA 6 Extended Look will be approximately 20 minutes long. The runtime was after a fan contacted the streaming platform’s customer support line. “Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the GTA VI Extended Look on August 27 at 3:00 PM ET. The showcase will last approximately 20 minutes.”

Screenshot: Reddit

Although it should be pointed out that the customer support agent could be an AI chatbot. As a result, it’s unclear how accurate this information is. Regardless, it’s still pretty interesting that Netflix customer support is citing such a specific runtime. Still, I would take this with a grain of salt until we get an official update from Rockstar Games. That said, the alleged 20-minute showcase actually lines up with previous GTA 6 gameplay trailer claims.

Previous GTA 6 Leak Backs Up Reported 20-Minute Runtime

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Back in June, popular Grand Theft Auto content creator that Rockstar Games was going to release a 20-minute GTA 6 gameplay presentation. Credible gaming insider NateTheHate also previously claimed that the next GTA 6 trailer would provide a “meaningful look” at the game. Given how closely these claims line up with the GTA 6 Extended Look announced today, it suddenly makes these previous rumors more intriguing.

Here is what DarkViperAU had to say two months ago: “I know a guy. He reckons the next trailer is 20 minutes. I assume if it’s going to be 20 minutes, it’s gonna be a gameplay video.” With Netflix customer support now also listing a “20-minute” runtime, it could add more credibility to DarkViperAU’s initial leak from his source.

NateTheHate’s description of the next trailer as a “meaningful look” also makes more sense if Rockstar is planning a lengthy gameplay presentation rather than a simple trailer. However, it’s unclear whether the insider was referring specifically to the GTA 6 Extended Look or simply describing what he had heard about Rockstar’s next trailer.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

That said, these matching claims could also be coincidental. Regardless, with GTA 6 now only four months away from launch and still without a full gameplay demonstration, many players are expecting more than just another story trailer. If Netflix customer support is to be believed, the August 27 Extended Look might finally give us a deep breakdown of GTA 6’s gameplay, world, and features.