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GTA 6 Extended Look Release Date and Start Times – How to Watch

Here is the GTA 6 Extended Look release date, global start times, and how to watch the gameplay premiere on Netflix and YouTube.

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The GTA 6 Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on August 27 before arriving on YouTube six hours later. Here is when the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 presentation releases in every region and how you can watch it.

GTA 6 Extended Look Release Date and Netflix Start Times

GTA 6 Extended Look is 20 Minutes Long According to Netflix Customer Support
Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

The Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 27, at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. The special presentation will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers for six hours before it is released for free on Rockstar Games’ official social media platforms.

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The timing of the Extended Look is particularly noteworthy, as Rockstar Games recently responded to the wave of GTA 6 gameplay leaks that surfaced online over the past week. While the leaked footage gave players an unofficial glimpse at the game, this Netflix stream will be Rockstar’s first opportunity to show Grand Theft Auto 6 on its own terms.

Rockstar Games has not confirmed exactly how long the presentation will be. However, its title suggests it will be a much more substantial look at the highly anticipated open-world game than a traditional trailer. The official GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix page is also live and can be bookmarked ahead of its release.

For your convenience, here are the GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix release times for the United States:

Netflix GTA 6 gameplay Release Time

Time ZoneDateNetflix Premiere Time
Pacific TimeAugust 2712 PM PT
Mountain TimeAugust 271 PM MT
Central TimeAugust 272 PM CT
Eastern TimeAugust 273 PM ET

GTA 6 Netflix UK Time and Global Premiere Schedule

With players around the world waiting to see the presentation, we have also created a global release schedule. The GTA 6 Extended Look will premiere on Netflix at 8 PM BST in the United Kingdom on August 27.

Here is when the GTA 6 Netflix presentation starts in every major region:

RegionDateNetflix Premiere Time
United States – PacificAugust 2712 PM PT
United States – MountainAugust 271 PM MT
United States – CentralAugust 272 PM CT
United States – EasternAugust 273 PM ET
BrazilAugust 274 PM BRT
United KingdomAugust 278 PM BST
Central EuropeAugust 279 PM CEST
TurkeyAugust 2710 PM TRT
United Arab EmiratesAugust 2711 PM GST
IndiaAugust 2812:30 AM IST
ChinaAugust 283 AM CST
JapanAugust 284 AM JST
South KoreaAugust 284 AM KST
Australia East CoastAugust 285 AM AEST
New ZealandAugust 287 AM NZST

How to Watch GTA 6 Extended Look on YouTube

GTA 6 Extended Look YouTube Times
Screenshot: Rockstar Games, YouTube

Those without a Netflix subscription will still be able to watch Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look for free later that same day. The GTA 6 presentation will launch on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the Grand Theft Auto VI website at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on August 27.

That means Netflix subscribers will have exclusive access to the GTA 6 Extended Look for six hours before it becomes widely available. Unlike the Netflix premiere, you will not need a paid subscription to watch the presentation on YouTube or Rockstar’s website.

Trying to figure out when the video goes live on YouTube in your region can be a bit confusing, so we have created an easy-to-read table below:

GTA 6 Extended Look YouTube Release Times

RegionDateYouTube Release Time
United States – PacificAugust 276 PM PT
United States – MountainAugust 277 PM MT
United States – CentralAugust 278 PM CT
United States – EasternAugust 279 PM ET
BrazilAugust 2710 PM BRT
United KingdomAugust 282 AM BST
Central EuropeAugust 283 AM CEST
TurkeyAugust 284 AM TRT
United Arab EmiratesAugust 285 AM GST
IndiaAugust 286:30 AM IST
ChinaAugust 289 AM CST
JapanAugust 2810 AM JST
South KoreaAugust 2810 AM KST
Australia East CoastAugust 2811 AM AEST
New ZealandAugust 281 PM NZST

Rockstar Games has not revealed exactly what will be shown during the presentation. However, with it being promoted as an “Extended Look,” it should give players a deeper look at GTA 6 gameplay, its massive open world, and main characters Jason and Lucia.

Unfortunately, anyone without a Netflix subscription will need to avoid spoilers for six hours before the Extended Look arrives on YouTube. Still, after years of waiting – and a week dominated by leaks – players will finally get an official new look at Grand Theft Auto VI.

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