GTA 6 Extended Look Release Date and Start Times – How to Watch

The GTA 6 Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on August 27 before arriving on YouTube six hours later. Here is when the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 presentation releases in every region and how you can watch it.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

The Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 27, at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. The special presentation will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers for six hours before it is released for free on Rockstar Games’ official social media platforms.

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The timing of the Extended Look is particularly noteworthy, as Rockstar Games recently responded to the wave of GTA 6 gameplay leaks that surfaced online over the past week. While the leaked footage gave players an unofficial glimpse at the game, this Netflix stream will be Rockstar’s first opportunity to show Grand Theft Auto 6 on its own terms.

Rockstar Games has not confirmed exactly how long the presentation will be. However, its title suggests it will be a much more substantial look at the highly anticipated open-world game than a traditional trailer. The official GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix page is also live and can be bookmarked ahead of its release.

For your convenience, here are the GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix release times for the United States:

Netflix GTA 6 gameplay Release Time

Time Zone Date Netflix Premiere Time Pacific Time August 27 12 PM PT Mountain Time August 27 1 PM MT Central Time August 27 2 PM CT Eastern Time August 27 3 PM ET

GTA 6 Netflix UK Time and Global Premiere Schedule

With players around the world waiting to see the presentation, we have also created a global release schedule. The GTA 6 Extended Look will premiere on Netflix at 8 PM BST in the United Kingdom on August 27.

Here is when the GTA 6 Netflix presentation starts in every major region:

Region Date Netflix Premiere Time United States – Pacific August 27 12 PM PT United States – Mountain August 27 1 PM MT United States – Central August 27 2 PM CT United States – Eastern August 27 3 PM ET Brazil August 27 4 PM BRT United Kingdom August 27 8 PM BST Central Europe August 27 9 PM CEST Turkey August 27 10 PM TRT United Arab Emirates August 27 11 PM GST India August 28 12:30 AM IST China August 28 3 AM CST Japan August 28 4 AM JST South Korea August 28 4 AM KST Australia East Coast August 28 5 AM AEST New Zealand August 28 7 AM NZST

How to Watch GTA 6 Extended Look on YouTube

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, YouTube

Those without a Netflix subscription will still be able to watch Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look for free later that same day. The GTA 6 presentation will launch on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the Grand Theft Auto VI website at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on August 27.

That means Netflix subscribers will have exclusive access to the GTA 6 Extended Look for six hours before it becomes widely available. Unlike the Netflix premiere, you will not need a paid subscription to watch the presentation on YouTube or Rockstar’s website.

Trying to figure out when the video goes live on YouTube in your region can be a bit confusing, so we have created an easy-to-read table below:

GTA 6 Extended Look YouTube Release Times

Region Date YouTube Release Time United States – Pacific August 27 6 PM PT United States – Mountain August 27 7 PM MT United States – Central August 27 8 PM CT United States – Eastern August 27 9 PM ET Brazil August 27 10 PM BRT United Kingdom August 28 2 AM BST Central Europe August 28 3 AM CEST Turkey August 28 4 AM TRT United Arab Emirates August 28 5 AM GST India August 28 6:30 AM IST China August 28 9 AM CST Japan August 28 10 AM JST South Korea August 28 10 AM KST Australia East Coast August 28 11 AM AEST New Zealand August 28 1 PM NZST

Rockstar Games has not revealed exactly what will be shown during the presentation. However, with it being promoted as an “Extended Look,” it should give players a deeper look at GTA 6 gameplay, its massive open world, and main characters Jason and Lucia.

Unfortunately, anyone without a Netflix subscription will need to avoid spoilers for six hours before the Extended Look arrives on YouTube. Still, after years of waiting – and a week dominated by leaks – players will finally get an official new look at Grand Theft Auto VI.