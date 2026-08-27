GTA 6 Extended Look Is 26 Minutes Long, Netflix Reveals

The GTA 6 Extended Look runtime has seemingly been revealed ahead of its premiere. According to the official Netflix app, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI presentation will be 26 minutes long.

How Long Is the GTA 6 Extended Look?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

Players who logged into the Netflix app today noticed that the official Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look page had been updated with a runtime. According to the Netflix listing, the highly anticipated GTA 6 Extended Look presentation is 26 minutes long.

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The currently displays “26m” directly underneath the title. While Rockstar Games has not separately announced the presentation’s length, the runtime comes directly from its official Netflix page, so it’s assumed to be accurate.

For your convenience, here are the key details of the event:

GTA 6 Extended Look runtime: 26 minutes

26 minutes Release date: August 27, 2026

August 27, 2026 Netflix premiere time: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET

12 PM PT / 3 PM ET Where to watch: Netflix

Screenshot: Netflix

The listing also includes the following description: “See the premiere of an extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI, the next evolution in the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series, on August 27.”

GTA 6 netflix Runtime Is Much Longer Than a Trailer

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

At 26 minutes long, the GTA 6 Netflix presentation is shaping up to be much more substantial than a traditional gameplay trailer. Rockstar Games has not revealed exactly what will be shown during the presentation, but its lengthy runtime should give the studio plenty of time to showcase Vice City, Leonida, and protagonists Jason and Lucia.

It is also worth pointing out that the Netflix presentation is being described as an “extended look” rather than a standard trailer. Combined with its confirmed 26-minute runtime, players could be getting the most detailed look at Grand Theft Auto VI yet.

Thankfully, the wait is almost over. The GTA 6 Extended Look will premiere on Netflix today, August 27, at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. For a full break down of when it goes live in every region, check out .