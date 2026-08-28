GTA 6 Extended Look Is Now Free on YouTube – How to Download in 4K

The GTA 6 Extended Look is now available to watch for free on YouTube without a Netflix subscription. Rockstar Games has also made the entire 26-minute Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay presentation available to download as a 4K video.

How to Watch the GTA 6 Extended Look for Free on YouTube

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

After initially premiering exclusively on Netflix, the GTA 6 Extended Look is now available to watch for free through Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel. This means everyone can watch the full gameplay presentation without needing a Netflix account.

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You can watch the complete 26-minute video below (although it’s age restricted so you have to click on the site):

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The presentation gives players an extensive look at Jason and Lucia, the massive Leonida map, robberies, vehicles, police pursuits, open-world activities, and many of the new gameplay systems featured in GTA 6.

How to Download the GTA 6 Extended Look in 4K

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has also uploaded a downloadable 4K version of the GTA 6 Extended Look to its official website. The process to download the gameplay presentation only requires a few steps, which we have broken down below:

Visit the official Grand Theft Auto VI An Extended Look page. Select the video player at the top of the website. Start playing the video and right-click anywhere inside the video player. Choose “Save video as” from the menu. Select where you want to store the file on your PC and begin the download.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The downloadable GTA 6 Extended Look is approximately 2.3 GB and presented in 4K resolution. So, if you want to examine every frame of Rockstar’s impressive gameplay presentation, you can now do so in ultra-high definition.

At 26 minutes long, the Grand Theft Auto VI Extended Look is packed with new gameplay footage and story details. From Jason and Lucia’s relationship to robberies, police pursuits, open-world activities, and Leonida itself, the presentation gives us our most detailed look at Rockstar’s upcoming game yet.