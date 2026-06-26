GTA 6 Features Leaked by Amazon Including PS5 Pro Enhancements

Amazon Brazil has leaked major GTA 6 features early online. The major retailer also revealed Grand Theft Auto 6‘s PS5 Pro enhancements, which reportedly feature higher frame rates and resolution.

Amazon Leak Reveals New GTA 6 Features

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Amazon Brazil’s GTA 6 pre-order page accidentally posted the game’s features early. If accurate, the retail giant revealed many of Grand Theft Auto 6’s groundbreaking new gameplay mechanics. For example, players will reportedly be able to switch between Jason and Lucia in real time during heists.

Videos by VICE

NPCs are also described as having unique routines that will lead to random events happening across the map. Finally, Amazon Brazil claims that GTA 6’s main feature is the game’s in-game social network system, which can even lead to players discovering secret side missions.

Screenshot: Amazon

Here is the full list of leaked GTA 6 features:

All Leaked GTA 6 Features

Largest and densest open world ever created by Rockstar

Switch between Jason and Lucia in real time during coordinated heists

Discover secret side missions through the in-game social network

Advanced ray tracing with global illumination and realistic reflections on cars and water

Unique abilities for both Jason and Lucia

NPCs with their own daily routines and organic random events

In-game social network described as a “major innovation”

Dynamic weather that changes physics and gameplay

Optimized for PS5 Pro with more stable frame rates and higher resolution

GTA 6 PS5 Pro Enhancements Leaked

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

The other major news here is that Amazon Brazil has potentially confirmed the GTA 6 PS5 Pro enhancements. According to the pre-order page, GTA 6 PS5 Pro mode will include higher frame rates (FPS) and resolution.

Here are the leaked GTA 6 PS5 Pro enhancements according to Amazon:

Advanced ray tracing with improved global illumination

Realistic reflections on cars, water, and the environment

Dynamic weather that affects physics and gameplay

More stable frame rates (FPS) on PS5 Pro

Higher resolution on PS5 Pro

Native optimization designed to take advantage of PS5 Pro hardware

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

It should be pointed out that Amazon US does not have these features listed yet. At the time of writing, it’s only the Brazil version of the retail site. However, given that it’s an official Amazon listing, it does appear that this leak is legitimate. Regardless, I would take this with a grain of salt until other stores or PlayStation also confirm it.