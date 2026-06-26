GTA 6 Features Leaked by Amazon Including PS5 Pro Enhancements

Amazon Brazil has leaked major GTA 6 features early online. The major retailer also revealed Grand Theft Auto 6‘s PS5 Pro enhancements, which reportedly feature higher frame rates and resolution.
Amazon Leak Reveals New GTA 6 Features
Amazon Brazil’s GTA 6 pre-order page accidentally posted the game’s features early. If accurate, the retail giant revealed many of Grand Theft Auto 6’s groundbreaking new gameplay mechanics. For example, players will reportedly be able to switch between Jason and Lucia in real time during heists.
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NPCs are also described as having unique routines that will lead to random events happening across the map. Finally, Amazon Brazil claims that GTA 6’s main feature is the game’s in-game social network system, which can even lead to players discovering secret side missions.
Here is the full list of leaked GTA 6 features:
All Leaked GTA 6 Features
- Largest and densest open world ever created by Rockstar
- Switch between Jason and Lucia in real time during coordinated heists
- Discover secret side missions through the in-game social network
- Advanced ray tracing with global illumination and realistic reflections on cars and water
- Unique abilities for both Jason and Lucia
- NPCs with their own daily routines and organic random events
- In-game social network described as a “major innovation”
- Dynamic weather that changes physics and gameplay
- Optimized for PS5 Pro with more stable frame rates and higher resolution
GTA 6 PS5 Pro Enhancements Leaked
The other major news here is that Amazon Brazil has potentially confirmed the GTA 6 PS5 Pro enhancements. According to the pre-order page, GTA 6 PS5 Pro mode will include higher frame rates (FPS) and resolution.
Here are the leaked GTA 6 PS5 Pro enhancements according to Amazon:
- Advanced ray tracing with improved global illumination
- Realistic reflections on cars, water, and the environment
- Dynamic weather that affects physics and gameplay
- More stable frame rates (FPS) on PS5 Pro
- Higher resolution on PS5 Pro
- Native optimization designed to take advantage of PS5 Pro hardware
It should be pointed out that Amazon US does not have these features listed yet. At the time of writing, it’s only the Brazil version of the retail site. However, given that it’s an official Amazon listing, it does appear that this leak is legitimate. Regardless, I would take this with a grain of salt until other stores or PlayStation also confirm it.