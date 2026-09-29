GTA 6 Game Informer Release Times: When the Issue Goes Live

Rockstar Games is doing a massive Grand Theft Auto VI feature with Game Informer magazine that will reveal new details about the game. Here are the expected GTA 6 Game Informer release times and when you can read the new issue.

When Does the GTA 6 Game Informer Issue Come Out?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Game Informer

The GTA 6 Game Informer issue is set to release today, September 29, 2026. However, the magazine has not officially revealed when the digital issue will go live on its site for subscribers.

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Based on previous issue release times, the GTA 6 issue will reportedly be published online at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. For your convenience, the table below shows what that estimated time would be in major regions:

Region City and time zone Date Time North America Los Angeles – PT September 29 9:00 AM North America New York – ET September 29 12:00 PM North America Mexico City – CST September 29 10:00 AM South America São Paulo – BRT September 29 1:00 PM South America Buenos Aires – ART September 29 1:00 PM Europe London – BST September 29 5:00 PM Europe Paris – CEST September 29 6:00 PM Europe Berlin – CEST September 29 6:00 PM Africa Johannesburg – SAST September 29 6:00 PM Africa Cairo – EEST September 29 7:00 PM Middle East Istanbul – TRT September 29 7:00 PM Middle East Dubai – GST September 29 8:00 PM Asia Mumbai – IST September 29 9:30 PM Asia Beijing – CST September 30 12:00 AM Asia Singapore – SGT September 30 12:00 AM Asia Manila – PHT September 30 12:00 AM Asia Tokyo – JST September 30 1:00 AM Asia Seoul – KST September 30 1:00 AM Oceania Sydney – AEST September 30 2:00 AM Oceania Auckland – NZDT September 30 5:00 AM

Note: These times are estimates based on previous Game Informer issues. The magazine could publish the GTA 6 feature earlier or later.

What to Expect From Game Informer’s GTA 6 Issue

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Game Informer

According to Game Informer, its GTA 6 cover story will be around 14 pages long. The feature will include in-depth interviews with Rockstar Games developers who worked on the much-anticipated title.

Here’s what we know about the issue so far:

12 new GTA 6 screenshots featuring never-before-seen images from the game

A preview of GTA 6’s advanced weather system

A deep dive into the game’s nature and ecosystem

A 14-page feature with interviews from Rockstar Games developers

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Of course, one of the most noteworthy reveals is the 12 new GTA 6 screenshots. At the time of writing, it’s unclear what the images will show. However, with the issue reportedly focusing on the game’s advanced weather system, some of the screenshots could be related to that.

The GTA 6 Game Informer issue will also have a physical release at select retailers and newsstands. That means physical copies could appear before the digital issue goes live. Game Informer could also publish the online feature earlier than the estimated times above.