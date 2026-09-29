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GTA 6 Game Informer Release Times: When the Issue Goes Live

When does the GTA 6 Game Informer issue come out? See the expected release time for September 29 in the US, UK, Japan, Australia, and more.

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Rockstar Games is doing a massive Grand Theft Auto VI feature with Game Informer magazine that will reveal new details about the game. Here are the expected GTA 6 Game Informer release times and when you can read the new issue.

When Does the GTA 6 Game Informer Issue Come Out?

GTA 6 Game Informer
Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Game Informer

The GTA 6 Game Informer issue is set to release today, September 29, 2026. However, the magazine has not officially revealed when the digital issue will go live on its site for subscribers.

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Based on previous issue release times, the GTA 6 issue will reportedly be published online at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. For your convenience, the table below shows what that estimated time would be in major regions:

RegionCity and time zoneDateTime
North AmericaLos Angeles – PTSeptember 299:00 AM
North AmericaNew York – ETSeptember 2912:00 PM
North AmericaMexico City – CSTSeptember 2910:00 AM
South AmericaSão Paulo – BRTSeptember 291:00 PM
South AmericaBuenos Aires – ARTSeptember 291:00 PM
EuropeLondon – BSTSeptember 295:00 PM
EuropeParis – CESTSeptember 296:00 PM
EuropeBerlin – CESTSeptember 296:00 PM
AfricaJohannesburg – SASTSeptember 296:00 PM
AfricaCairo – EESTSeptember 297:00 PM
Middle EastIstanbul – TRTSeptember 297:00 PM
Middle EastDubai – GSTSeptember 298:00 PM
AsiaMumbai – ISTSeptember 299:30 PM
AsiaBeijing – CSTSeptember 3012:00 AM
AsiaSingapore – SGTSeptember 3012:00 AM
AsiaManila – PHTSeptember 3012:00 AM
AsiaTokyo – JSTSeptember 301:00 AM
AsiaSeoul – KSTSeptember 301:00 AM
OceaniaSydney – AESTSeptember 302:00 AM
OceaniaAuckland – NZDTSeptember 305:00 AM

Note: These times are estimates based on previous Game Informer issues. The magazine could publish the GTA 6 feature earlier or later.

What to Expect From Game Informer’s GTA 6 Issue

Rockstar Reveals New GTA 6 Artwork of Jason and Lucia
Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Game Informer

According to Game Informer, its GTA 6 cover story will be around 14 pages long. The feature will include in-depth interviews with Rockstar Games developers who worked on the much-anticipated title.

Here’s what we know about the issue so far:

  • 12 new GTA 6 screenshots featuring never-before-seen images from the game
  • A preview of GTA 6’s advanced weather system
  • A deep dive into the game’s nature and ecosystem
  • A 14-page feature with interviews from Rockstar Games developers
New GTA 6 Details Reveal a Dynamic Romance and Criminal Profile System
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Of course, one of the most noteworthy reveals is the 12 new GTA 6 screenshots. At the time of writing, it’s unclear what the images will show. However, with the issue reportedly focusing on the game’s advanced weather system, some of the screenshots could be related to that.

The GTA 6 Game Informer issue will also have a physical release at select retailers and newsstands. That means physical copies could appear before the digital issue goes live. Game Informer could also publish the online feature earlier than the estimated times above.

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