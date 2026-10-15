GTA 6 Is Eligible for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2026

GTA 6 is officially eligible for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2026. After fans questioned whether Rockstar’s November release would make the cutoff, the show’s updated guidelines confirm that Grand Theft Auto VI can compete for awards this year.

GTA 6 Makes The Game Awards 2026 Eligibility Cutoff

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, The Game Awards

GTA 6 meets the eligibility requirements for The Game Awards 2026, which takes place on December 10. According to the official TGA website, games must only be commercially available by November 20, 2026, at 9 p.m. PT to qualify for this year’s awards.

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With Grand Theft Auto VI launching on November 19 worldwide in different time zones, Rockstar’s open-world game makes the cutoff. That means its late release date won’t prevent it from competing for Game of the Year, although a nomination is still up to the voting jury.

Screenshot: The Game Awards

This is big news for Rockstar Game fans! In September, many players questioned whether GTA 6 would be eligible for game of the year at the 2026 game awards.

A discussion about its eligibility particularly went viral online after gaming industry veteran Alannah Pearce questioned whether it would make this years TGA show due to its late November release date. Well, now it appears we have an answer to that question!

Could GTA 6 Sweep The Game Awards 2026?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Bloomberg

In terms of video game releases, 2026 has been absolutely stacked so far. We’ve had early standouts such as Resident Evil Requiem and 007 First Light, followed by Remedy’s mind-bending Control Resonant. Not to mention Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, which is launching just a few weeks from now.

However, few games have come close to the juggernaut that is GTA 6. In terms of marketing and anticipation from players, Rockstar’s next release has been on another level. Between the positive press previews and that jaw-dropping Extended Look demo, it’s easy to see why fans are already discussing its Game of the Year chances.

Of course, anticipation alone doesn’t win awards. Grand Theft Auto VI still has to deliver when players finally get their hands on it. But if the full game lives up to what Rockstar has shown so far, we could be looking at a major contender across several categories.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

While it would be easy to focus on GTA 6’s technical achievements and how it’s pushing graphics and gameplay forward, this is still the same studio that made Red Dead Redemption 2. I would argue that, to this day, it’s the best cinematic story I’ve experienced in the gaming medium.

That’s what makes me most excited about Grand Theft Auto VI. Beyond its impressive world and attention to detail, there’s also the possibility that Rockstar delivers another emotional story with characters who stay with us long after the credits roll. If Jason and Lucia’s story can reach those same heights, GTA 6 could have a lot more going for it at The Game Awards than its technical achievements alone.